Motorsport Games to Participate in the Webinar Series Let’s DEW Lunch Hosted by Digital Entertainment World

MIAMI, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc . (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, today announced, Dmitry Kozko, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Chairman, and Mike Vorhaus, Advisor & Chief Executive Officer of Vorhaus Advisors, will participate in the weekly webinar series Let’s DEW Lunch to discuss “The Business of Games” hosted by Digital Entertainment World. The webinar will consist of a moderated interview and audience Q&A. The live webinar will take place on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.



Let’s DEW Lunch is a free daily live streaming show featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of streaming, entertainment, games, music and rightstech.

To access the free webinar, please register here.

