iDirect Government Wins Washington Business Journal’s ‘Best Places to Work’ Honors for Third Consecutive Year

HERNDON, Va., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the military and government, today announced that for the third consecutive year, it was named the Washington Business Journal's (WBJ) Best Places to Work for the large company category. The WBJ acknowledges the top 100 Greater Washington, D.C. companies for their workplace excellence based on survey responses from their respective employees.



“What a tribute it is to our great team members that we are recognized for the third consecutive year as one of the best places to work in the greater Washington, D.C. area,” said John Ratigan, president of iDirect Government. “We pride ourselves on hiring smart people who bring their unique talents to the team to drive excellence in creating the utmost reliable SATCOM solutions for our military, homeland security, first responder and other government users.”

iDirectGov employees are all U.S. citizens, with a third being U.S. military veterans and more than 60% holding U.S. security clearances.

“Our employees are the hallmark of our operations and enjoy a healthy work-life balance,” Ratigan said. “Recently, thanks to obtaining and retaining the best employees, we delivered software with the most advanced security features available to the government SATCOM market, including information assurance (IA) and signal excision technology. It’s exciting endeavors such as this that our dedicated team members thrive on and make iDirectGov a great place to work.”

The honorees were announced at a virtual ceremony on May 20 and are listed on the Washington Business Journal Lists.

This award recognition adds to iDirect Government’s 2021 Innovation Award for Cyber Tech. The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce award recognizes iDirectGov’s ingenuity with its Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR™) technology that helps the military to carry out its missions anywhere in the world they are located. iDirectGov was honored with this award win at the Mid-Atlantic Innovation Celebration ceremony on May 6.

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response.

Building on more than 15 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, a U.S. corporation has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 17 years. All its employees are U.S. citizens, with a third being U.S. military veterans and more than 60% holding U.S. security clearances.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). All Defense-grade products sold by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed and verified within the United States.

For more information, please visit http://www.idirectgov.com