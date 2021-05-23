Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 3nd quarter and 9 months of 2020/2021 financial year

English Estonian

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

The most difficult year in PRFoods history is coming to close. Second wave of corona crisis lasted longer than predicted and in reality we have operated under restrictions the entire financial year ending in June. HoReCa has been closed, export logistics has been hindered and Norwegian salmon farmers dumped salmon at record low prices, that led to decrease of entire market. All this is reflected in our financial performance.

Unfortunately we must admit that previous management made mistakes in investments and did not react to changed environment fast enough in Finland, thus amplifying the negatiive effect of corona. UK operations have been consistently profitable and from the beginning of calendar year we have resumed pre-coroan profitability and we see strong growth in sales and profitability for next financial year. Estonian operations are still small, but at the samet ime we doubled our retail sales on y-o-y. Fresh salmon trading, characterised by high sales volatility , but small margins, has been in very substantial decline due to corona and record low prices.

On positive side we managed to end Q3 with same result as last year despite -23% in sales, considering that January-March 2020 were normal months, but January-March 2021, Europe was still thick in corona crisis.

At the same time it has been one of the most positive years for us, as we got much closer in our strategy to become one of the biggest fish farmers in the region. New farming permits in Sweden and potential new permits in Estonia could contribute to 30-50 million euros additional sales in coming years.

We are prepared that there will be new corona-related restrictions in fall 2021.

We also deal actively with deleveraging the company, carrying out new issue of convertible bonds. Ca half of our loans are related to acquisition finance of John Ross Jr. , and their results have not been materially affected by corona, meaning the leverage is acceptable. Fish farming requires long-term financing and we are investigating alternatives. We have reduced the need of working capital in processing, decreasing our inventory levels. Most important is to restore profitability in the environment of decreased sales.





KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 Sales 14.2 17.0 12.7 15.1 18.5 25.4 19.3 21.5 Gross profit 0.9 2.5 1.2 0.7 2.0 4.3 2.6 2.1 EBITDA from operations -0.5 0.6 -0.3 -0.4 0.0 2.1 0.7 0.3 EBITDA -0.7 0.7 -0.5 -0.4 -0.9 1.4 1.5 0.3 EBIT -1.4 0.0 -1.1 -1.0 -1.4 0.7 1.0 -0.3 EBT -1.8 -0.1 -1.4 -1.2 -1.8 0.6 0.8 -0.4 Net profit (-loss) -1.8 -0.2 -1.4 -1.3 -1.7 0.5 0.6 -0.6 Gross margin 6.6% 14.9% 9.4% 4.6% 10.8% 17.0% 13.4% 9.8% Operational EBITDA margin -3.5% 3.4% -2.6% -2.6% 0.1% 8.4% 3.8% 1.4% EBITDA margin -5.3% 4.1% -3.8% -2.6% -4.6% 5.3% 7.6% 1.4% EBIT margin -9.9% 0.2% -8.8% -6.4% -7.8% 2.9% 5.0% -1.2% EBT margin -12.5% -0.6% -11.3% -8.1% -9.8% 2.2% 3.9% -2.0% Net margin -12.5% -1.2% -11.3% -8.4% -9.2% 2.0% 2.9% -3.0% Operating expense ratio 15.6% 15.6% 18.2% 13.9% 14.3% 12.5% 13.4% 11.7%





BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR 31.03.2021 31.12.2020 30.09.2020 30.06.2020 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 30.09.2019 Net debt 21.4 21.9 21.5 20.7 17.0 17.8 19.9 Equity 17.6 18.6 18.5 19.8 21.6 23.3 22.8 Working capital -5.0 -3.9 -4.4 -4.0 -2.5 -3.5 -3.0 Assets 54.5 57.5 57.4 57.1 56.9 60.5 62.4 Liquidity ratio 0.8x 0.8x 0.8x 0.8x 0.9x 0.9x 0.9x Equity ratio 32.4% 32.4% 32.3% 34.7% 37.9% 38.5% 36.5% Gearing ratio 54.9% 54.0% 53.7% 51.1% 44.0% 43.3% 46.6% Debt to total assets 0.7x 0.7x 0.7x 0.7x 0.6x 0.6x 0.6x Net debt to EBITDA op -55.3x 160.0x 12.8x 7.5x 5.3x 5.3x 5.4x ROE -23.8% -21.9% -7.0% -9.1% -5.7% -3.2% -4.5% ROA -8.4% -7.8% -2.4% -3.2% -2.1% -1.2% -1.6%





Consolidated Statement of Financial Position



Thousand euros 31.03.2021 31.03.2020 30.06.2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 1,485 3,023 2,276 Receivables and prepayments 3,536 4,095 3,578 Inventories 7,645 9,656 7,884 Biological assets 2,366 2,590 4,249 Total current assets 15,032 19,364 17,987 Deferred income tax 21 18 54 Long-term financial investments 232 215 232 Tangible fixed assets 15,541 14,135 16,179 Intangible assets 23,626 23,208 22,672 Total non-current assets 39,420 37,576 39,137 TOTAL ASSETS 54,452 56,940 57,124 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Loans and borrowings 8,984 9,518 10,611 Payables 10,833 12,142 11,132 Government grants 208 187 211 Total current liabilities 20,025 21,847 21,954 Loans and borrowings 13,944 10,489 12,368 Payables 298 190 190 Deferred tax liabilities 1,787 1,854 1,920 Government grants 752 962 873 Total non-current liabilities 16,781 13,495 15,351 TOTAL LIABILITIES 36,806 35,342 37,305 Share capital 7,737 7,737 7,737 Share premium 14,198 14,007 14,007 Treasury shares -390 -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 51 51 51 Currency translation reserve 683 147 -366 Retained profit (-loss) -4,985 -550 -1,654 Equity attributable to parent 17,294 21,002 19,385 Non-controlling interest 352 596 434 TOTAL EQUITY 17,646 21,598 19,819 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 54,452 56,940 57,124





Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income



Thousand euros 3Q 2020/2021 3Q 2019/2020 9 months 2020/2021 9 months 2019/2020 Sales 14,186 18,488 43,952 63,191 Cost of goods sold -13,247 -16,497 -39,280 -54,293 Gross profit 939 1,991 4,672 8,898 Operating expenses -2,219 -2,635 -7,204 -8,402 Selling and distribution expenses -1,523 -1,735 -4,890 -5,673 Administrative expenses -696 -900 -2,314 -2,729 Other income / expense 26 -35 163 299 Fair value adjustment on biological assets -154 -754 -130 -530 Operating profit (loss) -1,408 -1,433 -2,499 265 Financial income/-expenses -370 -384 -808 -777 Profit (loss) before tax -1,778 -1,817 -3,307 -512 Income tax -1 120 -106 -119 Net profit (loss) for the period -1,779 -1,697 -3,413 -631 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the company -1,739 -1,658 -3,331 -616 Non-controlling interests -40 -39 -82 -15 Total net profit (loss) -1,779 -1,697 -3,413 -631 Other omprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences 781 -20 1,049 361 Total comprehensive income (expense) -998 -1,717 -2,364 -270 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Company -958 -1,678 -2,282 -255 Non-controlling interests -40 -39 -82 -15 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -998 -1,717 -2,364 -270 Profit (loss) per share (EUR) -0,04 -0,04 -0,09 -0,02 Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) -0,04 -0,04 -0,09 -0,02





Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

Phone:+372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee





Attachment