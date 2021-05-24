Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health and partner Finla Työterveys Oy sign new customer within the packaging industry for the SaaS solution HealthManager

English Swedish

Aino Health announces that they, together with their partner Finla, have signed a customer agreement with a large company within the packaging industry regarding the SaaS solution HealthManager.



The initial contract includes 300 employees spread out over all the company’s sites in Finland. The project implementation will finish up during Q2.

This new customer is a part of a larger group consisting of more than 30 000 employees worldwide.

“We are very happy to have a customer within the packaging industry and look forward to working with them to improve their employees’ health and engagement going forward”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and to increase employee engagement.

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.