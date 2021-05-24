Global Industrial IoT Market Report 2021: Market was Valued at $144.3 Billion in 2020 - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial IoT Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial IoT market reached a value of US$ 144.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global industrial IoT market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) refers to the integration of industrial machine sensors and actuators with the Internet for improving industrial performance. In recent years, the adoption of IIoT has become more popular owing to the development in supporting infrastructures such as cloud computing and sensing technologies.

A large number of companies are implementing IIoT by leveraging intelligent, connected devices as it helps in improving operational efficiencies, monitoring and controlling business operations from a remote location. It also helps in enhancing employee productivity, integrating and adapting business models as well as saving time and money.



Global Industrial IoT Market Drivers:



IIoT is being utilized in industries such as oil and gas, insurance, manufacturing, transportation, infrastructure and retail for improving operational efficiency. Moreover, organizations around the world are collaborating to develop innovative IIoT technologies that aid manufacturers in reducing maintenance costs and preventing unplanned asset downtime.

For instance, Huawei Technology and General Electric have launched the Predictive Maintenance Solution which predicts maintenance schedules using flexible networking, IIoT, and cloud platforms.

Similarly, leading organizations in the field of technology, namely, General Electric, AT&T, Cisco, Intel and IBM, have established the Industrial Internet Consortium to accelerate the development, adoption, and widespread use of interconnected machines and devices, and intelligent analytics.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cisco, Ge, Honeywell, Intel, IBM, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Huawei, Bosch, Kuka, Texas Instruments, Dassault Systemes, PTC, ARM, NEC, etc

