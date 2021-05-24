BIO-key's Channel Alliance Partnership with UVS Infotech Opens Doors in Maryland and Virginia Higher Education Markets along with National Federal Government Projects

WALL, N.J., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring biometrics, today announced that its channel alliance partnership with leading Managed Service Provider UVS Infotech is providing a gateway for BIO-key to expand the company's presence within the higher education community and federal government agencies.



UVS Infotech has added the BIO-key PortalGuard IAM solution to the IT Security Services and Solutions Master Contract of the Maryland Education Enterprise Consortium (MEEC). The MEEC consists of over 200 educational institutions and offers centrally coordinated and negotiated procurement opportunities for its member organizations to gain economic advantage and value in the acquisition of products and services that are beneficial to the educational enterprise. The two partners have already begun bidding on projects and are jointly participating in RFP's. More than 190+ educational institutions worldwide trust BIO-key's PortalGuard IAM solution to provide enterprise-grade authentication and self-service capabilities in the cloud (IDaaS) or on-premises.

Beyond their presence in Maryland, UVS is a Master Agent in Virginia and is recognized by the Virginia Community College System (VCCS), which comprises 23 community colleges. BIO-key and UVS plan to introduce their joint value solutions to the VA market soon. In addition, UVS is also a minority-owned and operated 8(a) certified business. The 8(a) certification allows UVS to participate in "sole sourced" federal government technology projects under $4M.

"Our organization is partnering with BIO-key to address a topic that's front of mind for every customer; security," states Sam Singh, Managing Partner, UVS Infotech. "BIO-key offers a tested and proven suite of IAM solutions that are flexible to accommodate customer-specific password and authentication requirements. Furthermore, we anticipate that their biometric authentication solutions, including the new Palm Positive mobile app, will be well received by our government customers."

"BIO-key has an extensive footprint in higher education and also extensive experience managing highly sensitive government projects of all sizes,” states Mark Cochran, President, BIO-key PortalGuard. "We look forward to working together with UVS to help the members of MEEC and VCCS solve their security and identity and access management challenges. Our higher education customers have found that our solutions are positioned to deliver rapid value. Additionally, we're equally excited about partnering with UVS on federal opportunities and leveraging our 20+ years of experience in successfully delivering government projects."

About UVS Infotech LLC (www.uvsit.net)

UVS Infotech is a leader in current and emerging Enterprise Technologies and provides turnkey solutions for Higher Education, Federal, State, Local, and Commercial Organizations across the United States. The Laurel, Maryland-based IT System Integrator was founded in 2012 by Senior Directors of the University of Maryland with the objective of reducing the IT cost by leveraging the repeatable process-driven approach, cutting edge technology (Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Robotics).

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors'' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

