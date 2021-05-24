ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 17-May-21 59,867 521.99 31,249,945.40 18-May-21 59,383 526.24 31,249,822.75 19-May-21 61,937 504.54 31,249,681.59 20-May-21 60,426 517.16 31,249,638.24 21-May-21 59,298 526.99 31,249,642.77

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).