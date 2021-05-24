ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|17-May-21
|59,867
|521.99
|31,249,945.40
|18-May-21
|59,383
|526.24
|31,249,822.75
|19-May-21
|61,937
|504.54
|31,249,681.59
|20-May-21
|60,426
|517.16
|31,249,638.24
|21-May-21
|59,298
|526.99
|31,249,642.77
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
