DecisionLink Appoints Tim Page as Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DecisionLink , the leader in cloud-based customer value management (CVM), today introduced Tim Page as its new Chief Executive Officer. A highly regarded enterprise software executive, Page will take over from company founder and current CEO Jim Berryhill, who becomes Executive Chair, Chief Evangelist and Chairman of the Board.



“I am thrilled to welcome Tim to the DecisionLink team,” said Berryhill. “His ability to create clarity, ensure focus, and remove execution obstacles coupled with his industry knowledge and history of applying value-based engagement made him our absolute top choice to help accelerate the vision for CVM. He has built and scaled multiple market-leading brands within the enterprise software space, and we have every confidence he will help us in the same way. He is the perfect person to lead both our company and our industry to the next level.”

Under the leadership of Berryhill and his co-founder, Chief Technology Officer John Porter, DecisionLink's award-winning ValueCloud® has helped thousands of marketers, sellers, and customer success managers elevate customer engagement from features and functions to C-level business value conversations. Its powerful digital stack, unique Value Model Library©, and intuitive user experience transform the time and labor-intensive activities typically needed to support value-based engagement into an automated, scalable, and self-service capability.

To date, ValueCloud® has facilitated millions of web-based ROI simulations, automated the development of 63,000+ business cases, and delivered thousands of Value Realization reports to provide much-needed leverage during renewal negotiations. These value-rich engagements provide early-stage differentiation, forge trusted relationships, grow customer confidence, and ultimately build customer lifetime value.

As the foundation for a modern, secure, and scalable enterprise-wide CVM program, ValueCloud® has quickly grown and been deployed by organizations of all sizes and across various industries, including companies like ServiceNow, CrowdStrike, NCR, DocuSign, Marketo, VMware, Verint, CAT and more. Businesses that use ValueCloud® realize 10-15% improved top-of-funnel performance, 10-23% lower discounting, 50-80% higher win rates, and 120%+ NRR rates, all contributing to sustainable and profitable growth.

“From day one, I have been blown away by the quality, character, and success of the team at DecisionLink,” said Page. “Companies are actively searching for the next evolution of enterprise software that connects CRM, customer success, and marketing automation to power the digital era of B2B selling. Jim, John, and their entire team have created that ‘glue’ in ValueCloud®. It enriches every conversation it’s part of and every platform it touches, and I am honored to carry their vision forward and build upon their many impressive achievements.”

Page arrives at DecisionLink after having served as the CEO of Datrium, where he repositioned the firm as the first Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service offering on the market ahead of its acquisition by VMware in 2020. Prior, he was the founding member, COO, and Executive Vice President of Global Sales at VCE. There, he helped deliver the next-generation converged infrastructure that powered the transition of the world’s leading companies to cloud-enabled business models.

“It is time to hand over the reins of this fast-growing company to someone who knows how to put the scaffolding in place to help us grow quickly and effectively,” continued Berryhill. “Tim has done this time and again over his career, and I am excited to watch him unlock hyper growth at DecisionLink. Attracting an executive of Tim’s caliber as CEO, as well as investors like Sameer Gandhi, Joe Sexton, George Kurtz and George Roberts, is proof-positive that DecisionLink is leading the way to the most important enablement, Customer Value Management, for today’s leading businesses of all B2B categories.”

About DecisionLink

DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® is the first and leading enterprise-class solution for automating and scaling customer value management. ValueCloud® transforms customer value into strategic, actionable assets empowering sellers, marketers, and customer success professionals to elevate tactical conversations about feature, function, and price into outcome-based discussions of business value. The ability to do this securely, at scale, and at any point in the customer journey is unique to DecisionLink and ensures customers for life. DecisionLink is trusted by top enterprise businesses, including Caterpillar, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Marketo, and VMware as well as elite, fast-growing companies like Apptio, Contrast Security, Menlo Security, and PagerDuty.

