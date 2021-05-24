WW to Present at the 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (Nasdaq: WW), a global wellness company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program, today announced that it will present at the following virtual investor conference.



J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 5:10 p.m. ET

Presenters: Amy O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lysaght, Chief Digital Officer

The presentation will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company's corporate website at corporate.ww.com in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. An archive of the webcast will be available on this site for 30 days.

