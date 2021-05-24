CryptoCurrencyWire Collaborates with ELEV8 as an Official NewsWire for the ELEV8: Miami Summit

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via InvestorWire -- CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), one of 50+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) platform, is pleased to announce the extension of its ongoing collaboration with ELEV8 for a fourth consecutive year in its capacity as an official newswire for the upcoming ELEV8: Miami 2021 Summit . Set to be hosted at The Wynwood Garage in Miami’s Wynwood Art District, the ELEV8 Miami conference will take place June 2-3, 2021 in the midst of Miami’s Bitcoin week.

ELEV8 operates as a global platform, working together to connect some of the blockchain community’s largest and most successful companies, corporate and enterprise thought leaders and innovators within the blockchain, distributed-ledger technology and digital asset space. Through a unique combination of proprietary content, industry events and facilitated networking, ELEV8 has actively sought to assist in eliminating barriers to growth and creating increased value for stakeholders across all industries.

With cryptocurrency market capitalizations touching all-time highs in 2021, digital currencies and blockchain applications have attracted an unprecedented amount of attention from corporate, institutional and new retail investors alike. The ELEV8: Miami Summit will seek to address the latest trends and investment opportunities for digital assets, NFTs, ALT coins, blockchain adoption, cryptocurrencies and the state of the institutional and retail market. Attendees will leave the conference with a greater understanding on how decentralized finance will continue to impact issues such as liquidity, derivatives, trading and infrastructure. The summit is set to feature more than 20+ keynote speakers, in addition to several dynamic workshops, panel discussions, presentations, case studies, and networking events.

IBN and CCW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers, and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by CCW will include a wire-grade press release to announce the event, professionally written articles with amplified article syndication across CCW’s 5,000+ strategic distribution partners as well as featured placement of the ELEV8 summit on CCW’s dedicated events page.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with the ELEV8 team once again,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. “This collaboration has long been a highlight for us, and we are always excited to have the opportunity to highlight the decentralized finance sector, a sector which we believe will continue to gain increased prominence over the coming years.”

In addition to CryptoCurrencyWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, InvestorBrandNetwork is set to provide social media coverage for the Miami-based event. Collectively, among its 50+ investor-oriented brands, the network now has more than 2 million likes and followers across a variety of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“We are pleased to continue our multi-year collaboration with CryptoCurrencyWire,” said Dene Coria, Program Director at ELEV8. “With their expansive syndication network of prominent media outlets and sustained coverage through a strong social media presence, we’re confident that CryptoCurrencyWire will play a key role in helping us reach a wider audience and provide invaluable exposure to our sponsors, presenters and exhibitors at next week’s event.”

To find out more and register, visit the event’s official website at https://www.elev8con.com/elev8-miami-summit-2021/ .

About ELEV8

ELEV8’s vision is that emerging new technologies such as digital assets, cryptocurrencies, AI, and blockchain create a more interconnected economic global ecosystem, working to eliminate barriers to growth and creating increased value for stakeholders across all industries. We believe future technologies will serve as the foundation for new economic systems which are more efficient, open, and accessible. We believe future technologies will serve as the foundation for new economic systems which are more efficient, open, and accessible. Our mission is to enable that progress with industry research, distribution of the most current news and by hosting industry events that convene executives at the forefront of shaping the future of emerging technology. Our platform is home to the world’s leading tech experts; we collaborate with industry stakeholders across vertical markets and openly share insight. ELEV8 is at the forefront of shaping the future.

View ELEV8’s research & industry content here: https://www.elev8con.com/industry-content/

About CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

CryptoCurrencyWire is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

CryptoCurrencyWire is where news, content and information converge via crypto.

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.cryptocurrencywire.com/disclaimer/