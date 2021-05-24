Ikon Science Launches Curate, Enabling Enterprise-Wide Data Access and Collaboration for Efficient, Smarter Decision Making for the Energy Industry Reducing Risk and Optimizing Human Resources

SURBITON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikon Science, a 20-year global provider of geoprediction and knowledge management software and services, announces the launch of Curate, a scalable, cloud-enabled knowledge management solution designed to provide cost efficiencies along with faster and more accurate decision making. Curate enables energy companies to collaborate within a single workspace to access all subsurface data with streamlined workflows, allowing for data democratization and business learnings that drive action. Curate helps companies accelerate exploration, minimize portfolio risk, and optimize well planning and drilling activities, achieving greater results while preserving capital and human resources to create a stronger bottom line.



Energy companies are challenged to navigate the large amounts of complex data they possess as it is often siloed within different departments and software programs. This inefficiency causes 20-30% in lost personnel time1. The inability to instantly access data leads to isolated workflows, poor utilization, and compromised decision-making resulting in locked in capital and delayed revenue due to sub-optimal exploration, appraisal and development processes.

Curate solves this dilemma by providing instant access to subsurface information, limitless performance and a unique ability to leverage specialist knowledge in wider workflows. It provides tight integration with legacy databases and open industry standards such as the OSDU™ data platform, enhancing the ability of organizations to consistently build on existing knowledge through workflow applications and streamlined processes. This allows companies to achieve better business outcomes by realizing efficiency gains across all exploration, appraisal and development workflows. Curate provides companies the flexibility of deploying scalable solutions from SaaS delivery through to Enterprise deployment.

“It’s imperative for energy companies to identify new ways to increase efficiencies and minimize risk,” stated Dr. Denis Saussus, Chief Executive Officer of Ikon Science. “Curate leverages our 20 years of unrivaled subsurface data solution expertise to allow companies to realize the promise and full potential of digital transformation by enabling them to immediately capitalize on the value of their data today with an enterprise-ready solution while preserving human resources and capital. This creates a powerful competitive advantage.”

About Ikon Science

For over 20 years, Ikon Science has been a global provider of geoprediction and knowledge management solutions to optimize subsurface discovery by applying deep scientific expertise and technology innovation to help customers extract more actionable knowledge from sophisticated subsurface data. By bringing digital transformation to knowledge management, Ikon helps customers make the best moves – improving accuracy, accelerating results, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.ikonscience.com .

