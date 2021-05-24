OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards that vested under the 2018 Performance Share Plan (PSP) and Mirror PSP Plan. 62.74 per cent of the awards vested and a sufficient number of Shares were sold to satisfy the tax liability. The net number of Shares received by each PDMR are subject to a two year holding period. The 2018 PSP was granted on 24 May 2018 at a price of £4.1956 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant. The 2018 Mirror PSP was granted on 4 October 2019 as a roll over award, following the Combination with Charter Court Financial Services Group plc.
|Name
|Number of Shares Forfeit
|Number of Shares Vested
|Number of Shares Sold for Tax
|Executive Directors
|Andrew Golding
|67,232
|113,207
|53,315
|April Talintyre
|45,086
|75,919
|35,754
|Jens Bech
|24,886
|41,904
|19,735
|Alan Cleary
|11,484
|19,338
|9,108
|Peter Elcock
|11,484
|19,338
|9,108
|Jason Elphick
|17,770
|29,923
|14,093
|John Gaunt
|2,376
|4,001
|1,885
|Hasan Kazmi
|20,827
|35,070
|16,517
|Clive Kornitzer
|21,294
|35,855
|16,886
|Lisa Odendaal
|14,889
|25,070
|11,807
|Paul Whitlock
|5,142
|8,659
|4,079
|Richard Wilson
|16,330
|27,496
|12,950
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Andrew Golding
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - Forfeit
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.1956
|67,232
|£282,078.58
|Aggregated
|£4.1956
|67,232
|£282,078.58
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.656580
|113,207
|£527,157.45
|Aggregated
|£4.656580
|113,207
|£527,157.45
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|April Talintyre
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - Forfeit
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.1956
|45,086
|£189,162.82
|Aggregated
|£4.1956
|45,086
|£189,162.82
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.656580
|75,919
|£353,522.90
|Aggregated
|£4.656580
|75,919
|£353,522.90
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jens Bech
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Commercial Director
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - Forfeit
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.1956
|24,886
|£104,411.70
|Aggregated
|£4.1956
|24,886
|£104,411.70
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.656580
|41,904
|£195,129.33
|Aggregated
|£4.656580
|41,904
|£195,129.33
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Alan Cleary
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Managing Director, Mortgages
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - Forfeit
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£0.00
|11,484
|£48,182.27
|Aggregated
|£0.00
|11,484
|£48,182.27
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.656580
|19,338
|£90,048.94
|Aggregated
|£4.656580
|19,338
|£90,048.94
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Peter Elcock
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Risk Officer, CCFS
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal – Forfeit
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£0.00
|11,484
|£0.00
|Aggregated
|£0.00
|11,484
|£0.00
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.656580
|19,338
|£90,048.94
|Aggregated
|£4.656580
|19,338
|£90,048.94
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jason Elphick
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - Forfeit
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.1956
|17,770
|£74,555.81
|Aggregated
|£4.1956
|17,770
|£74,555.81
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.656580
|29,923
|£139,338.84
|Aggregated
|£4.656580
|29,923
|£139,338.84
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|John Gaunt
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Information Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - Forfeit
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£0.00
|2,376
|£0.00
|Aggregated
|£0.00
|2,376
|£0.00
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.656580
|4,001
|£18,630.98
|Aggregated
|£4.656580
|4,001
|£18,630.98
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Hasan Kazmi
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Risk Officer, OSB
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - Forfeit
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.1956
|20,827
|£87,381.76
|Aggregated
|£4.1956
|20,827
|£87,381.76
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.656580
|35,070
|£163,306.26
|Aggregated
|£4.656580
|35,070
|£163,306.26
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Clive Kornitzer
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Operating Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - Forfeit
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.1956
|21,294
|£89,341.11
|Aggregated
|£4.1956
|21,294
|£89,341.11
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.656580
|35,855
|£166,961.68
|Aggregated
|£4.656580
|35,855
|£166,961.68
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Lisa Odendaal
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Internal Auditor
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - Forfeit
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.1956
|14,889
|£62,468.29
|Aggregated
|14,889
|£62,468.29
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.656580
|25,070
|£116,740.46
|Aggregated
|£4.656580
|25,070
|£116,740.46
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Paul Whitlock
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Managing Director, Savings
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - Forfeit
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£0.00
|5,142
|£0.00
|Aggregated
|£0.00
|5,142
|£0.00
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.656580
|8,659
|£40,321.33
|Aggregated
|£4.656580
|8,659
|£40,321.33
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Richard Wilson
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Credit Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - Forfeit
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.1956
|16,330
|£68,514.15
|Aggregated
|£4.1956
|16,330
|£68,514.15
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24 May 2021
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal - tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.656580
|27,496
|£128,037.32
|Aggregated
|£4.656580
|27,496
|£128,037.32
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796
Group Head of Company Secretariat
Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973
Brunswick
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.