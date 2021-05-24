Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

Kent, UNITED KINGDOM

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

 

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

 

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards that vested under the 2018 Performance Share Plan (PSP) and Mirror PSP Plan. 62.74 per cent of the awards vested and a sufficient number of Shares were sold to satisfy the tax liability. The net number of Shares received by each PDMR are subject to a two year holding period. The 2018 PSP was granted on 24 May 2018 at a price of £4.1956 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant. The 2018 Mirror PSP was granted on 4 October 2019 as a roll over award, following the Combination with Charter Court Financial Services Group plc.

 

 

NameNumber of Shares ForfeitNumber of Shares VestedNumber of Shares Sold for Tax
Executive Directors 
Andrew Golding67,232113,20753,315
April Talintyre45,08675,91935,754
Jens Bech24,88641,90419,735
Alan Cleary11,48419,3389,108
Peter Elcock11,48419,3389,108
Jason Elphick17,77029,92314,093
John Gaunt2,3764,0011,885
Hasan Kazmi20,82735,07016,517
Clive Kornitzer21,29435,85516,886
Lisa Odendaal14,88925,07011,807
Paul Whitlock5,1428,6594,079
Richard Wilson16,33027,49612,950

 

 

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Andrew Golding

 
   

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusChief Executive Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table   

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.195667,232£282,078.58
Aggregated£4.195667,232£282,078.58

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.656580113,207£527,157.45
Aggregated£4.656580113,207£527,157.45
          
          

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person April Talintyre

 
   

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusChief Financial Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC



  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

  

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.195645,086£189,162.82
Aggregated£4.195645,086£189,162.82

 

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.65658075,919£353,522.90
Aggregated£4.65658075,919£353,522.90
         
 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Jens Bech 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Commercial Director
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.195624,886£104,411.70
Aggregated£4.195624,886£104,411.70

  

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.65658041,904£195,129.33
Aggregated£4.65658041,904£195,129.33
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Alan Cleary

 
   

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Managing Director, Mortgages
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.0011,484£48,182.27
Aggregated£0.0011,484£48,182.27

 

 

   Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.65658019,338£90,048.94
Aggregated£4.65658019,338£90,048.94

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Peter Elcock

 
   

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusChief Risk Officer, CCFS
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table   

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal – Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.0011,484£0.00
Aggregated£0.0011,484£0.00

 

Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.65658019,338£90,048.94
Aggregated£4.65658019,338£90,048.94
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Jason Elphick 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup General Counsel and Company Secretary
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.195617,770£74,555.81
Aggregated£4.195617,770£74,555.81

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.65658029,923£139,338.84
Aggregated£4.65658029,923£139,338.84
         

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person John Gaunt 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Information Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.002,376£0.00
Aggregated£0.002,376£0.00

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.6565804,001£18,630.98
Aggregated£4.6565804,001£18,630.98
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusChief Risk Officer, OSB
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



 Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.1956        20,827£87,381.76
Aggregated£4.195620,827£87,381.76

 

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



 Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.65658035,070£163,306.26
Aggregated£4.65658035,070£163,306.26
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Operating Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.195621,294£89,341.11
Aggregated£4.195621,294£89,341.11

 

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.65658035,855£166,961.68
Aggregated£4.65658035,855£166,961.68
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Internal Auditor
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.195614,889£62,468.29
Aggregated 14,889£62,468.29

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.65658025,070£116,740.46
Aggregated£4.65658025,070£116,740.46
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Paul Whitlock

 
   

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Managing Director, Savings
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.005,142£0.00
Aggregated£0.005,142£0.00

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.6565808,659£40,321.33
Aggregated£4.6565808,659£40,321.33
    

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Richard Wilson 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Credit Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.195616,330£68,514.15
Aggregated£4.195616,330£68,514.15

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 24 May 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.65658027,496£128,037.32
Aggregated£4.65658027,496£128,037.32
         

 

 

 

 

Enquiries:

 

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell,                                 t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat        

 

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838973

Brunswick                                                       

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                          t:  020 7404 5959

 

Notes to Editors

 

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.