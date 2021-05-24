OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards that vested under the 2018 Performance Share Plan (PSP) and Mirror PSP Plan. 62.74 per cent of the awards vested and a sufficient number of Shares were sold to satisfy the tax liability. The net number of Shares received by each PDMR are subject to a two year holding period. The 2018 PSP was granted on 24 May 2018 at a price of £4.1956 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant. The 2018 Mirror PSP was granted on 4 October 2019 as a roll over award, following the Combination with Charter Court Financial Services Group plc.

Name Number of Shares Forfeit Number of Shares Vested Number of Shares Sold for Tax Executive Directors Andrew Golding 67,232 113,207 53,315 April Talintyre 45,086 75,919 35,754 Jens Bech 24,886 41,904 19,735 Alan Cleary 11,484 19,338 9,108 Peter Elcock 11,484 19,338 9,108 Jason Elphick 17,770 29,923 14,093 John Gaunt 2,376 4,001 1,885 Hasan Kazmi 20,827 35,070 16,517 Clive Kornitzer 21,294 35,855 16,886 Lisa Odendaal 14,889 25,070 11,807 Paul Whitlock 5,142 8,659 4,079 Richard Wilson 16,330 27,496 12,950

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Andrew Golding





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £4.1956 67,232 £282,078.58 Aggregated £4.1956 67,232 £282,078.58

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.656580 113,207 £527,157.45 Aggregated £4.656580 113,207 £527,157.45

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person April Talintyre





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC







Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £4.1956 45,086 £189,162.82 Aggregated £4.1956 45,086 £189,162.82

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.656580 75,919 £353,522.90 Aggregated £4.656580 75,919 £353,522.90

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Commercial Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £4.1956 24,886 £104,411.70 Aggregated £4.1956 24,886 £104,411.70

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.656580 41,904 £195,129.33 Aggregated £4.656580 41,904 £195,129.33

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Alan Cleary





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Mortgages Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £0.00 11,484 £48,182.27 Aggregated £0.00 11,484 £48,182.27

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.656580 19,338 £90,048.94 Aggregated £4.656580 19,338 £90,048.94

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Peter Elcock





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Risk Officer, CCFS Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal – Forfeit Price Volume Total £0.00 11,484 £0.00 Aggregated £0.00 11,484 £0.00

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.656580 19,338 £90,048.94 Aggregated £4.656580 19,338 £90,048.94

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £4.1956 17,770 £74,555.81 Aggregated £4.1956 17,770 £74,555.81

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.656580 29,923 £139,338.84 Aggregated £4.656580 29,923 £139,338.84

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person John Gaunt

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Information Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £0.00 2,376 £0.00 Aggregated £0.00 2,376 £0.00

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.656580 4,001 £18,630.98 Aggregated £4.656580 4,001 £18,630.98

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Risk Officer, OSB Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £4.1956 20,827 £87,381.76 Aggregated £4.1956 20,827 £87,381.76

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.656580 35,070 £163,306.26 Aggregated £4.656580 35,070 £163,306.26

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £4.1956 21,294 £89,341.11 Aggregated £4.1956 21,294 £89,341.11

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.656580 35,855 £166,961.68 Aggregated £4.656580 35,855 £166,961.68

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Internal Auditor Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £4.1956 14,889 £62,468.29 Aggregated 14,889 £62,468.29

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.656580 25,070 £116,740.46 Aggregated £4.656580 25,070 £116,740.46

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Paul Whitlock





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Savings Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £0.00 5,142 £0.00 Aggregated £0.00 5,142 £0.00

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.656580 8,659 £40,321.33 Aggregated £4.656580 8,659 £40,321.33

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Credit Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £4.1956 16,330 £68,514.15 Aggregated £4.1956 16,330 £68,514.15

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.656580 27,496 £128,037.32 Aggregated £4.656580 27,496 £128,037.32

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.