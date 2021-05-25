Los Angeles, USA, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Pipeline Featuring Plethora of Emerging Drugs, Key Companies

Ceftobiprole Medocaril under Phase III trials is expected to turn out to be the most effective treatment of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections.

DelveInsight’s ‘Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Pipeline Insights’ report offers a detailed picture of the ABSSSI emerging therapies expected to enter the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market along with detailed coverage of the pipeline therapies under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space and growth prospects across the Diabetes domain.

Some of the key highlights of the ABSSSI Pipeline report:

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Drug Pipeline report offer a comprehensive analysis of 15+ key players and 15+ key therapies.

key players and key therapies. ABSSSI pipeline comprises TNP-2092 (TenNor Therapeutics), TXA709 (Taxis Pharmaceuticals), Afabicin (Debiopharm Group), Ceftobiprole Medocaril (Basilea Pharmaceutica), Brilacidin (Innovation Pharmaceuticals), Cannabidiol (Botanix Pharmaceuticals), and several others expected to get launched in the next decade.

(TenNor Therapeutics), (Taxis Pharmaceuticals), (Debiopharm Group), (Basilea Pharmaceutica), (Innovation Pharmaceuticals), (Botanix Pharmaceuticals), and several others expected to get launched in the next decade. Out of all the emerging therapies, Ceftobiprole Medocaril the prodrug of the active moiety ceftobiprole, a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria being investigated in Phase III clinical trial will turn out to be the most effective treatment of the treatment of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections.

the prodrug of the active moiety ceftobiprole, a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria being investigated in Phase III clinical trial will turn out to be the most effective treatment of the treatment of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections. Afabicin (Debio 1450), is a new antibiotic being developed by Debiopharm benefiting from both oral and IV formulations. It is a highly potent, staphylococcus-selective antibiotic with a low propensity to the emergence of resistance. This first-in-class FabI inhibitor retains its activity on staphylococci strains resistant to antibiotics currently in clinical use including beta-lactams, vancomycin, daptomycin or linezolid. The therapeutic candidate is set to be evaluated in bone and joint infections caused by staphylococci. The drug has completed a large Phase II study for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections treatment.

(Debio 1450), is a new antibiotic being developed by benefiting from both oral and IV formulations. It is a highly potent, staphylococcus-selective antibiotic with a low propensity to the emergence of resistance. This first-in-class FabI inhibitor retains its activity on staphylococci strains resistant to antibiotics currently in clinical use including beta-lactams, vancomycin, daptomycin or linezolid. The therapeutic candidate is set to be evaluated in bone and joint infections caused by staphylococci. The drug has completed a large Phase II study for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections treatment. TXA709 targets ABSSSI caused by Staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant strains. The drug has received a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. TXA709 is a prodrug, a biologically inactive compound that can be metabolized in the body to produce a drug, TXA707, a derivative of benzoic acid that disrupts the form and function of the bacterial protein FtsZ, which plays an essential role in bacterial cell division.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infection is a bacterial infection of the skin and associated tissues. The FDA defines skin and skin structure infections as an acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection or ABSSSI if the infection is accompanied by redness, edema, and/or induration of a minimum surface area of 75 cm2, accompanied by lymph node enlargement or systemic symptoms such as fever ≥38°C (100.4°F).

Some of the most common bacterial pathogens that cause Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections are Streptococcus pyogenes and Staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant S.aureus. Less common causes include other Streptococcus species, Enterococcus faecalis, or Gram Negative bacteria.

The severity of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections has led to an increasing emphasis on the identification of novel strategies to treat this disease.

ABSSSI Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Clinical Phase MoA RoA Ceftobiprole

medocaril Basilea

Pharmaceutica III Cell wall inhibitors; Peptidyl Transferase inhibitors Intravenous TNP-2092 TenNor

Therapeutics II DNA gyrase inhibitors; DNA topoisomerase inhibitors; DNA-directed RNA polymerase inhibitors; RNA synthesis inhibitors Intravenous Brilacidin Innovation

Pharmaceuticals II Cell membrane permeability enhancers; Cell membrane structure modulators; Immunomodulators; Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors; Virus internalisation inhibitors Intravenous Afabicin Debiopharm Group II Enoyl-ACP reductase inhibitors Intravenous and Oral Contezolid acefosamil MicuRx Pharmaceuticals II Protein synthesis inhibitors Intravenous and Oral TXA709 Taxis Pharmaceuticals I Bacterial FtsZ protein inhibitors NA Cannabidiol Botanix

pharmaceuticals Preclinical Antioxidants; Cannabinoid receptor CB1 inverse agonists; Cannabinoid receptor CB2 inverse agonists; Serotonin 1 receptor modulators; Transient receptor potential channel modulators NA

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Drugs and Therapeutic Assessment

The ABSSSI Pipeline report presents comprehensive insights into active ABSSSI pipeline assets segmented by Stage, ABSSSI Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Small Molecule

Gene Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Oral

Subcutaneous

By Mechanism of Action

Cell wall inhibitors

Cell membrane permeability enhancers

Enoyl-ACP reductase inhibitors

DNA gyrase inhibitors

Bacterial FtsZ protein inhibitors

Cannabinoid receptor CB1 inverse agonists

By Targets

Protease

Multiple Kinase

By Stage and Route of Administration

By Stage and Product Type

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Basilea Pharmaceutica, TenNor Therapeutics, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Debiopharm Group, MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Taxis Pharmaceuticals, Botanix pharmaceuticals, Motif Bio, KBP Biosciences, Atox Bio and others.

Key ABSSSI Pipeline Therapies: Ceftobiprole medocaril, TNP-2092, Brilacidin, Afabicin, Contezolid acefosamil, TXA709, Cannabidiol, KBP-7072, Nemonoxacin, AB-103 and others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Overview 4 ABSSSI Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 6 Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial ABSSSI Pipeline Assessment 8 Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage ABSSSI Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 10 Mid-Stage Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Pipeline Products (Phase II) 11 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage ABSSSI Pipeline Products 12 Inactive Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Pipeline Products 13 Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Key Companies 14 ABSSSI Key Products 15 Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Unmet Needs 16 Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Drivers and Barriers 17 ABSSSI Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Pipeline Analyst Views 20 Appendix

