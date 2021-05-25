English Danish

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

Other stakeholders

Date 25.05.2021

Share buy-back programme - week 20

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



227,500



606.03



137,870,758 17 May 2021 2,800 620,27 1,736,756 18 May 2021 2,600 622.89 1,619,514 19 May 2021 2,700 619.50 1,672,650 20 May 2021 2,500 623.63 1,559,075 21 May 2021 2,700 624.80 1,686,960 Total under the share buy-back programme



240,800



606.92



146,145,713

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

240,800 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 0.8 % of the company’s share capital.





In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO



Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 4 619 XCSE 20210517 9:09:35.133245 196 620 XCSE 20210517 9:18:12.868719 150 623 XCSE 20210517 10:11:40.328129 50 623 XCSE 20210517 10:11:40.328129 300 623 XCSE 20210517 10:49:14.012922 300 623 XCSE 20210517 10:49:20.551005 50 621 XCSE 20210517 11:15:06.497661 10 621 XCSE 20210517 11:15:06.497661 50 621 XCSE 20210517 11:20:12.958432 50 621 XCSE 20210517 11:37:17.864816 40 621 XCSE 20210517 11:41:23.089872 50 621 XCSE 20210517 11:43:20.796578 48 621 XCSE 20210517 11:43:20.796578 450 622 XCSE 20210517 12:21:33.746123 50 622 XCSE 20210517 12:21:33.746123 50 621 XCSE 20210517 12:42:06.231256 31 621 XCSE 20210517 12:42:06.231256 23 621 XCSE 20210517 12:45:32.112689 50 621 XCSE 20210517 12:45:32.112689 48 621 XCSE 20210517 12:45:32.163998 20 617 XCSE 20210517 12:57:43.730903 80 617 XCSE 20210517 13:04:03.097889 28 618 XCSE 20210517 13:25:58.825175 72 618 XCSE 20210517 13:25:58.842256 84 616 XCSE 20210517 13:52:56.877641 16 616 XCSE 20210517 13:52:56.877882 70 616 XCSE 20210517 14:00:01.771946 20 616 XCSE 20210517 14:00:01.771946 10 616 XCSE 20210517 14:00:01.771946 33 614 XCSE 20210517 14:24:59.030156 42 615 XCSE 20210517 14:32:00.294066 58 615 XCSE 20210517 14:32:00.294140 50 615 XCSE 20210517 14:47:17.019932 11 614 XCSE 20210517 14:58:55.924591 50 616 XCSE 20210517 15:49:11.453003 79 616 XCSE 20210517 15:49:11.453030 10 616 XCSE 20210517 15:49:11.453039 67 616 XCSE 20210517 15:49:11.453041 4 623 XCSE 20210518 9:13:21.147000 55 621 XCSE 20210518 9:22:58.770000 14 622 XCSE 20210518 10:18:53.983957 11 622 XCSE 20210518 10:54:24.709608 9 622 XCSE 20210518 11:11:53.926812 16 622 XCSE 20210518 11:17:03.367757 134 622 XCSE 20210518 11:17:03.367757 1507 623 XCSE 20210518 15:56:34.994412 50 623 XCSE 20210518 15:56:34.994412 750 623 XCSE 20210518 16:40:59.808932 50 623 XCSE 20210518 16:40:59.808932 50 618 XCSE 20210519 9:05:08.858574 116 618 XCSE 20210519 9:05:08.858604 34 618 XCSE 20210519 9:05:08.858656 10 622 XCSE 20210519 10:22:40.632675 17 622 XCSE 20210519 10:22:40.632728 46 622 XCSE 20210519 10:22:40.632795 10 622 XCSE 20210519 10:22:40.632795 10 622 XCSE 20210519 10:22:40.633050 10 622 XCSE 20210519 10:22:40.634123 4 622 XCSE 20210519 10:22:40.717798 6 622 XCSE 20210519 10:22:40.850873 6 622 XCSE 20210519 10:22:40.850873 10 622 XCSE 20210519 10:31:03.884867 71 622 XCSE 20210519 10:31:03.884867 150 622 XCSE 20210519 10:40:43.979352 50 622 XCSE 20210519 10:40:43.979352 30 621 XCSE 20210519 10:58:44.782300 250 623 XCSE 20210519 13:42:51.719969 20 621 XCSE 20210519 13:44:31.562973 50 621 XCSE 20210519 13:45:01.309633 70 621 XCSE 20210519 13:45:01.309633 30 621 XCSE 20210519 13:47:03.783604 20 620 XCSE 20210519 13:50:05.217252 10 620 XCSE 20210519 13:51:20.257848 20 620 XCSE 20210519 13:57:45.437335 150 620 XCSE 20210519 13:57:45.437399 50 620 XCSE 20210519 13:57:45.437428 10 620 XCSE 20210519 13:57:45.454424 40 620 XCSE 20210519 13:57:45.454538 35 618 XCSE 20210519 14:16:56.121401 115 618 XCSE 20210519 14:35:50.446118 50 618 XCSE 20210519 14:56:02.628335 70 618 XCSE 20210519 14:56:02.628389 50 618 XCSE 20210519 14:58:20.235455 50 618 XCSE 20210519 14:58:20.252765 20 618 XCSE 20210519 15:08:15.626663 30 618 XCSE 20210519 15:10:58.811846 15 618 XCSE 20210519 15:14:15.518725 15 618 XCSE 20210519 15:19:10.417456 48 618 XCSE 20210519 15:30:42.836767 50 618 XCSE 20210519 16:02:23.121882 102 618 XCSE 20210519 16:02:23.122249 190 618 XCSE 20210519 16:02:33.274159 70 618 XCSE 20210519 16:02:33.274159 109 618 XCSE 20210519 16:03:10.978519 31 618 XCSE 20210519 16:03:10.978549 70 618 XCSE 20210519 16:05:25.129536 104 618 XCSE 20210519 16:05:25.129536 34 618 XCSE 20210519 16:05:25.129536 42 618 XCSE 20210519 16:05:25.147093 50 618 XCSE 20210519 16:05:25.147096 50 624 XCSE 20210520 9:31:48.461708 200 624 XCSE 20210520 9:35:54.031112 50 624 XCSE 20210520 9:35:54.031112 47 622 XCSE 20210520 10:34:02.440187 50 622 XCSE 20210520 10:34:02.440187 50 622 XCSE 20210520 10:34:20.436285 11 622 XCSE 20210520 10:34:20.436285 50 622 XCSE 20210520 10:34:20.436322 11 622 XCSE 20210520 10:34:20.436330 31 622 XCSE 20210520 10:34:20.436359 200 624 XCSE 20210520 13:49:43.612922 319 623 XCSE 20210520 15:49:21.809093 40 623 XCSE 20210520 15:49:21.809093 70 623 XCSE 20210520 15:49:21.809093 5 624 XCSE 20210520 16:24:49.789684 5 624 XCSE 20210520 16:24:49.789693 5 624 XCSE 20210520 16:24:49.789695 5 624 XCSE 20210520 16:24:49.789711 10 624 XCSE 20210520 16:24:49.818077 1291 624 XCSE 20210520 16:24:49.818077 70 624 XCSE 20210521 9:36:28.715060 30 624 XCSE 20210521 9:36:30.689140 70 625 XCSE 20210521 9:52:46.854336 30 625 XCSE 20210521 9:52:46.854336 2 624 XCSE 20210521 10:04:50.583420 5 624 XCSE 20210521 10:05:10.580264 2 624 XCSE 20210521 10:05:20.649643 4 624 XCSE 20210521 10:05:40.677023 6 624 XCSE 20210521 10:05:50.634787 3 624 XCSE 20210521 10:06:00.922038 1 624 XCSE 20210521 10:06:03.400493 9 624 XCSE 20210521 10:06:10.625719 68 624 XCSE 20210521 10:06:10.646306 37 623 XCSE 20210521 10:36:24.971067 81 623 XCSE 20210521 10:36:51.450393 50 625 XCSE 20210521 13:20:37.076028 450 625 XCSE 20210521 13:20:37.076028 24 624 XCSE 20210521 14:08:44.843915 19 624 XCSE 20210521 14:37:11.803130 15 624 XCSE 20210521 14:39:05.915060 12 624 XCSE 20210521 14:44:58.122425 2 624 XCSE 20210521 14:44:59.710381 4 624 XCSE 20210521 14:44:59.757804 1 624 XCSE 20210521 15:05:06.595636 4 624 XCSE 20210521 15:14:53.909669 1 624 XCSE 20210521 15:14:58.687884 3 624 XCSE 20210521 15:23:06.770594 5 624 XCSE 20210521 15:37:38.616117 3 624 XCSE 20210521 15:43:06.957722 7 624 XCSE 20210521 15:58:53.379174 50 625 XCSE 20210521 16:05:20.183361 22 625 XCSE 20210521 16:05:20.200743 900 625 XCSE 20210521 16:05:20.211128 28 625 XCSE 20210521 16:05:20.211128 632 625 XCSE 20210521 16:30:29.550766 50 625 XCSE 20210521 16:30:29.550766

Attachment