Share buy-back programme - week 20

| Source: Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Ringkøbing, DENMARK

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

Date        25.05.2021

Share buy-back programme - week 20

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

227,500

606.03

137,870,758
17 May 20212,800620,271,736,756
18 May 20212,600622.891,619,514
19 May 20212,700619.501,672,650
20 May 20212,500623.631,559,075
21 May 20212,700624.801,686,960
Total under the share buy-back programme

240,800

606.92

146,145,713

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 240,800 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 0.8 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

VolumePriceVenueTime CET
4619XCSE20210517 9:09:35.133245
196620XCSE20210517 9:18:12.868719
150623XCSE20210517 10:11:40.328129
50623XCSE20210517 10:11:40.328129
300623XCSE20210517 10:49:14.012922
300623XCSE20210517 10:49:20.551005
50621XCSE20210517 11:15:06.497661
10621XCSE20210517 11:15:06.497661
50621XCSE20210517 11:20:12.958432
50621XCSE20210517 11:37:17.864816
40621XCSE20210517 11:41:23.089872
50621XCSE20210517 11:43:20.796578
48621XCSE20210517 11:43:20.796578
450622XCSE20210517 12:21:33.746123
50622XCSE20210517 12:21:33.746123
50621XCSE20210517 12:42:06.231256
31621XCSE20210517 12:42:06.231256
23621XCSE20210517 12:45:32.112689
50621XCSE20210517 12:45:32.112689
48621XCSE20210517 12:45:32.163998
20617XCSE20210517 12:57:43.730903
80617XCSE20210517 13:04:03.097889
28618XCSE20210517 13:25:58.825175
72618XCSE20210517 13:25:58.842256
84616XCSE20210517 13:52:56.877641
16616XCSE20210517 13:52:56.877882
70616XCSE20210517 14:00:01.771946
20616XCSE20210517 14:00:01.771946
10616XCSE20210517 14:00:01.771946
33614XCSE20210517 14:24:59.030156
42615XCSE20210517 14:32:00.294066
58615XCSE20210517 14:32:00.294140
50615XCSE20210517 14:47:17.019932
11614XCSE20210517 14:58:55.924591
50616XCSE20210517 15:49:11.453003
79616XCSE20210517 15:49:11.453030
10616XCSE20210517 15:49:11.453039
67616XCSE20210517 15:49:11.453041
4623XCSE20210518 9:13:21.147000
55621XCSE20210518 9:22:58.770000
14622XCSE20210518 10:18:53.983957
11622XCSE20210518 10:54:24.709608
9622XCSE20210518 11:11:53.926812
16622XCSE20210518 11:17:03.367757
134622XCSE20210518 11:17:03.367757
1507623XCSE20210518 15:56:34.994412
50623XCSE20210518 15:56:34.994412
750623XCSE20210518 16:40:59.808932
50623XCSE20210518 16:40:59.808932
50618XCSE20210519 9:05:08.858574
116618XCSE20210519 9:05:08.858604
34618XCSE20210519 9:05:08.858656
10622XCSE20210519 10:22:40.632675
17622XCSE20210519 10:22:40.632728
46622XCSE20210519 10:22:40.632795
10622XCSE20210519 10:22:40.632795
10622XCSE20210519 10:22:40.633050
10622XCSE20210519 10:22:40.634123
4622XCSE20210519 10:22:40.717798
6622XCSE20210519 10:22:40.850873
6622XCSE20210519 10:22:40.850873
10622XCSE20210519 10:31:03.884867
71622XCSE20210519 10:31:03.884867
150622XCSE20210519 10:40:43.979352
50622XCSE20210519 10:40:43.979352
30621XCSE20210519 10:58:44.782300
250623XCSE20210519 13:42:51.719969
20621XCSE20210519 13:44:31.562973
50621XCSE20210519 13:45:01.309633
70621XCSE20210519 13:45:01.309633
30621XCSE20210519 13:47:03.783604
20620XCSE20210519 13:50:05.217252
10620XCSE20210519 13:51:20.257848
20620XCSE20210519 13:57:45.437335
150620XCSE20210519 13:57:45.437399
50620XCSE20210519 13:57:45.437428
10620XCSE20210519 13:57:45.454424
40620XCSE20210519 13:57:45.454538
35618XCSE20210519 14:16:56.121401
115618XCSE20210519 14:35:50.446118
50618XCSE20210519 14:56:02.628335
70618XCSE20210519 14:56:02.628389
50618XCSE20210519 14:58:20.235455
50618XCSE20210519 14:58:20.252765
20618XCSE20210519 15:08:15.626663
30618XCSE20210519 15:10:58.811846
15618XCSE20210519 15:14:15.518725
15618XCSE20210519 15:19:10.417456
48618XCSE20210519 15:30:42.836767
50618XCSE20210519 16:02:23.121882
102618XCSE20210519 16:02:23.122249
190618XCSE20210519 16:02:33.274159
70618XCSE20210519 16:02:33.274159
109618XCSE20210519 16:03:10.978519
31618XCSE20210519 16:03:10.978549
70618XCSE20210519 16:05:25.129536
104618XCSE20210519 16:05:25.129536
34618XCSE20210519 16:05:25.129536
42618XCSE20210519 16:05:25.147093
50618XCSE20210519 16:05:25.147096
50624XCSE20210520 9:31:48.461708
200624XCSE20210520 9:35:54.031112
50624XCSE20210520 9:35:54.031112
47622XCSE20210520 10:34:02.440187
50622XCSE20210520 10:34:02.440187
50622XCSE20210520 10:34:20.436285
11622XCSE20210520 10:34:20.436285
50622XCSE20210520 10:34:20.436322
11622XCSE20210520 10:34:20.436330
31622XCSE20210520 10:34:20.436359
200624XCSE20210520 13:49:43.612922
319623XCSE20210520 15:49:21.809093
40623XCSE20210520 15:49:21.809093
70623XCSE20210520 15:49:21.809093
5624XCSE20210520 16:24:49.789684
5624XCSE20210520 16:24:49.789693
5624XCSE20210520 16:24:49.789695
5624XCSE20210520 16:24:49.789711
10624XCSE20210520 16:24:49.818077
1291624XCSE20210520 16:24:49.818077
70624XCSE20210521 9:36:28.715060
30624XCSE20210521 9:36:30.689140
70625XCSE20210521 9:52:46.854336
30625XCSE20210521 9:52:46.854336
2624XCSE20210521 10:04:50.583420
5624XCSE20210521 10:05:10.580264
2624XCSE20210521 10:05:20.649643
4624XCSE20210521 10:05:40.677023
6624XCSE20210521 10:05:50.634787
3624XCSE20210521 10:06:00.922038
1624XCSE20210521 10:06:03.400493
9624XCSE20210521 10:06:10.625719
68624XCSE20210521 10:06:10.646306
37623XCSE20210521 10:36:24.971067
81623XCSE20210521 10:36:51.450393
50625XCSE20210521 13:20:37.076028
450625XCSE20210521 13:20:37.076028
24624XCSE20210521 14:08:44.843915
19624XCSE20210521 14:37:11.803130
15624XCSE20210521 14:39:05.915060
12624XCSE20210521 14:44:58.122425
2624XCSE20210521 14:44:59.710381
4624XCSE20210521 14:44:59.757804
1624XCSE20210521 15:05:06.595636
4624XCSE20210521 15:14:53.909669
1624XCSE20210521 15:14:58.687884
3624XCSE20210521 15:23:06.770594
5624XCSE20210521 15:37:38.616117
3624XCSE20210521 15:43:06.957722
7624XCSE20210521 15:58:53.379174
50625XCSE20210521 16:05:20.183361
22625XCSE20210521 16:05:20.200743
900625XCSE20210521 16:05:20.211128
28625XCSE20210521 16:05:20.211128
632625XCSE20210521 16:30:29.550766
50625XCSE20210521 16:30:29.550766

Attachment


Attachments

UK Aktieopkøbsprogram 2021 - Week 20