Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders
Date 25.05.2021
Share buy-back programme - week 20
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last announcement
227,500
606.03
137,870,758
|17 May 2021
|2,800
|620,27
|1,736,756
|18 May 2021
|2,600
|622.89
|1,619,514
|19 May 2021
|2,700
|619.50
|1,672,650
|20 May 2021
|2,500
|623.63
|1,559,075
|21 May 2021
|2,700
|624.80
|1,686,960
|Total under the share buy-back programme
240,800
606.92
146,145,713
With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
- 240,800 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 0.8 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Attachment