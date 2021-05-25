Construction contract in Estonia (second stage of southeast border construction)

English Estonian

On 25 May 2021, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and GRK Infra AS entered into a contract with Estonian Police and Border Guard Board to design and construct the infrastructure of the Republic of Estonia’s southeast land border sections 4–6.

The contract includes construction works on a 34.7-kilometre border segment in Võru County. The border segment will be built from the Tserebi village on the south shore of Lake Vanigõjärv until the Võmmorski village. AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will be the leading partner in the contract.

The contract value is approximately EUR 15.8 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to be completed in April 2025.

