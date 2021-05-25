Red White & Bloom’s High Times Brand further establishes market demand across 23 Michigan Dispensaries

Initial $1.25m (CA) order was > 60% sold through within 2 weeks



Pre-orders exceed 10% of some retailer’s total inventory, paying homage to a brand entrenched in the fabric of Michigan’s cannabis culture

MRA Reports Michigan’s April Cannabis Sales of US $154 Million, Putting the Current Annualized Run-rate Market at US $1.85 Billion



TORONTO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a successful launch of the High Timesi branded THC products at 23 dispensaries (provisioning centers) throughout the majority of Michiganii.

Brad Rogers, Chairman & CEO Commented: “Watching our brand strategy play out and begin to dominate in an ever increasingly crowded and commoditized market has been very rewarding. Delivering top shelf product that stands behind and supports one of the most recognizable brands with such a storied past is truly an honor and our customers have been overwhelmingly positive to it,” Rogers continued, “there’s no better brand to end cannabis prohibition with than High Times and RWB is in the perfect markets to leverage that incredible equity to the best customers.”

SKU Sales Inventory & Reception:

Phase 1 of the official launch included packaged flower and Prerolls in the following formats: 3.5g Black Label Flower; 3.5g Red Label Flower; 1g Black Label Single Prerolls; 1g Red Label Single Prerolls; 2.5g Black Label 5-pack; 2.5g Red Label 5-pack

Wholesale customers, licensed Provisioning Centers, (aka dispensaries) initial purchasing habits were marked by strong demand represented by large orders relative to current overall inventory (>10%) and reported increased consumer foot traffic.

In addition to the well-received THC products, the company saw high demand, and sales, of High Times branded “swag,” a profitable marketing feature which enhances brand visibility and loyalty. This first swag drop was a limited run of niche pieces and will be expanded in the coming weeks and months alongside the product line expansion.

Sales Insights & Forward Planning:

After only 2 weeks, the overall sell through rate for all wholesale customers exceeded 60% and customers reported the products as a great value.

Starting in June, the second line of the brand which is to include vapes, concentrates and edibles will be launched and made available to an expanded wholesale network of dispensaries. The company is also planning to build excitement through more “limited drops” and “collaborations”, which were used to kick off the brand over the last several months, to much fanfare.

Statewide Coverage as of Q2 2021:

Through a network of trusted, top-tier revenue-producing retailers throughout the State, which spans all metropolitan economic areas, Red White & Bloom, through its licensed partner, has effectively launched the High times THC branded products to all corners of Michigan cannabis culture.

It is the Company’s strategic plan to see the High Times branded THC products at the highest-trafficked most influential stores in the State and “in-fill” the remaining locations once full cultivation capacity comes online as RWB’s investee commissions several new larger-scale cultivation facilities through 2021.

The dispensaries included in the initial drop include:

5 and Dime Detroit (PC-000205) (MEDICAL ONLY)

Motown Meds Detroit (PC-000259) (MEDICAL ONLY)

Shake and Bake Detroit (PC-000226) (MEDICAL ONLY)

House of Dank 8 Mile Detroit (PC-000178) (MEDICAL ONLY)

House of Dank Fort Street, Detroit (PC-000220) (MEDICAL ONLY)

House of Dank - BEL-AIR (PC-000180) (MEDICAL ONLY)

House of Dank Gratiot, Detroit (PC-000496) (MEDICAL ONLY)

House of Dank Livernois, Detroit (PC-000314) (MEDICAL ONLY)

Breeze Hazel Park (AU-R-000188)

HOD *** New Location*****

Exclusive Ann Arbor (PC-000064) (AU-R-000100)

H.O.D. YPSILANTI f/k/a VITALITY (PC-000088) (AU-R-000264)

House of Dank Traverse City (PC-000422) (MEDICAL ONLY)

Exclusive Kalamazoo (AU-R-000289) (PC-000292)

Exclusive Grand Rapids (PC-000568) (AU-R-000370)

Remedii Battle Creek (AU-R-000193)(PC-000232)

Elite Wellness Mount Morris (AU-R-000103) and Med

Elite Wellness Jackson (Adult use)

Remedii Morenci (AU-R-000130) (Pc-000260)

Remedii Vassar (AU-R-000194) (PC-000267)

Remedii Roots Bay City (AU-R-000143)(PC-000261)

DOA (Dank on Arrival) Bay City (AU-R-000145)(PC-000249)

Elite Wellness Bay City (rec and med)

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona and California with respect to cannabis, and the US and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

_______________________________________________________________________________

i RWB owns the exclusive commercialization and marketing rights to the High Times brand (retail dispensaries, branded THC products and branded delivery) in Michigan, Illinois and Florida.

ii RWB has sublicensed its exclusive rights to the High Times brand to its Michigan Investee, PharmaCo.