Pax8 Expands Solutions Portfolio to Reach Partners Globally

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced new global agreements with Axcient, BitTitan, novaSOC, Nuvolex, and Proofpoint.



“As Pax8 continues to expand globally, we are excited to announce new vendor agreements to align with our strategy,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Product Officer and Channel Chief at Pax8. “We are diligent in our vendor selection process to provide the most advanced solutions to meet partners’ evolving needs and keep up with industry trends. Our comprehensive vetting process ensures the companies we work with are channel-friendly, delivering a smooth and seamless partner experience.”

Partners in Europe can now purchase products from the following vendors through the award-winning Pax8 Platform and receive the following benefits:

Axcient: Providing business continuity and disaster recovery through cloud-based backup and file sync solutions. Advanced, chain-free technology reduces the risk of threats like ransomware and physical disasters, and its single platform for endpoint, server, and cloud backup dramatically improves management efficiency. With its Direct-to-Cloud solution, Axcient can further reduce costs by eliminating the need for expensive appliances secure.

BitTitan: Enabling partners to quickly migrate clients’ email, files, and other workloads from nearly any source to any destination. Partners using BitTitan experience quick configuration through a single SaaS interface, full data encryption, project audit trail logging, and enterprise features.

novaSOC: Offering a cloud-based virtual security operations center, empowering partners to provide their clients enterprise-grade security monitoring. With novaSOC, partners have an affordable option for advanced solutions, including automatic incident reporting, endpoint monitoring, remediation suggestions, and detailed analytics.

Nuvolex: Delivering advanced multi-tenant automation that simplifies daily administration tasks and extensive workflow processes for organizations. The capabilities allow partners to manage any number of tenants and the workloads they consume, track license consumption, monitor service usage, delegate granular IT administrative access rights in one click, and leverage advanced auditing and reporting capabilities.

Proofpoint: Delivering effective cybersecurity and compliance solutions to protect every channel, including email, internet, the cloud, social media, and mobile messaging. Through its advanced solutions, partners protect clients with phishing and malware detection, visibility into data exposure, and access to threat simulation tools.

“As we emerge from the pandemic and companies head back into offices, most will maintain some aspect of remote work, creating a new hybrid model,” said Robert Belgrave, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8 UK. “Through these global agreements, Pax8 partners in the UK can provide their clients additional technologies and advanced solutions that will empower their success in the new work environment.”

