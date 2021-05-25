Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 17 May 2021 to 21 May 2021:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)49,345 636,308,119
17 May 202149614,875.38317,378,190
18 May 202138615,357.38345,927,950
19 May 202140915,562.81176,365,190
20 May 202139815,772.31166,277,380
21 May 202130416,167.40134,914,890
Total 17 - 21 May 20211,993 30,863,600
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 21 May 2021*2,11215,486.001032,706,434
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)5,024 77,169,277
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)53,450 699,878,153
  

 

Number of B shares		Average purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)197,319 2,734,375,183
17 May 20212,49215,649.996038,999,790
18 May 20211,93916,161.315131,336,790
19 May 20212,05516,272.700733,440,400
20 May 20211,99916,533.349233,050,165
21 May 20211,52916,927.204125,881,695
Total 17 - 21 May 202110,014 162,708,840
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 21 May 2021*6,41016,248.1366104,150,556
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)20,100 324,116,532
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)213,743 3,001,234,578

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 31,135 A shares and 141,198 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.89% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 25 May 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

  

