English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 17 May 2021 to 21 May 2021:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 49,345 636,308,119 17 May 2021 496 14,875.3831 7,378,190 18 May 2021 386 15,357.3834 5,927,950 19 May 2021 409 15,562.8117 6,365,190 20 May 2021 398 15,772.3116 6,277,380 21 May 2021 304 16,167.4013 4,914,890 Total 17 - 21 May 2021 1,993 30,863,600 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 21 May 2021* 2,112 15,486.0010 32,706,434 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 5,024 77,169,277 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 53,450 699,878,153







Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 197,319 2,734,375,183 17 May 2021 2,492 15,649.9960 38,999,790 18 May 2021 1,939 16,161.3151 31,336,790 19 May 2021 2,055 16,272.7007 33,440,400 20 May 2021 1,999 16,533.3492 33,050,165 21 May 2021 1,529 16,927.2041 25,881,695 Total 17 - 21 May 2021 10,014 162,708,840 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 21 May 2021* 6,410 16,248.1366 104,150,556 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 20,100 324,116,532 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 213,743 3,001,234,578

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 31,135 A shares and 141,198 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.89% of the share capital.

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 25 May 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments