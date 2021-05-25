Progress Announces Winners of the 10th Annual Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards

The 2021 awards recognize organizations worldwide for their excellence in user experience and digital innovation



BEDFORD, Mass., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced winners of its 10th annual Progress® Sitefinity® Website of the Year Awards. Since 2011, the Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards have recognized partners and customers for the exceptional digital experiences they deliver to their customers and end users. This year’s contest recognizes customers and partners that pivoted their digital experience strategy to address new consumer needs due to a pandemic. The contest was open for all Sitefinity platform deployments that were launched or significantly upgraded in the past year.

Winners were evaluated across six categories of criteria – visual design, content, layout and navigation, complexity, innovation and significance. Selected through more than 5,600 public votes, the winners are:

Associations & Non-Profit and Most Impactful Digital Experience of 2020: World Health Organization (WHO), migrated by Progress

Leading the world throughout COVID-19, WHO experienced a 600% increase in traffic to their site. Sitefinity Cloud enables quick, unwavering access to critical information for 1.4 billion users and supports 1,000 content authors in updating content every 90 seconds.

Consumer Goods & Services: Osborne Quality Seeds, implemented by Premier Group

With Sitefinity and SmarterCommerce, Osborne Quality Seeds unified and streamlined its ecommerce experience, driving an 800% increase in Cyber Monday sales and a 300% increase in organic search.

Ecommerce: Tom Tailor, implemented by Vareo

When COVID-19 impacted brick-and-mortar sales, Tom Tailor implemented a Sitefinity and Ucommerce-powered shop in just three months. After 10 days, the site was out-earning the average brick-and-mortar store by 10% each day.

Education: TAFE SA, implemented by TAFE SA

TAFE SA put its students at the heart of its site redesign. With over three million annual visits, the reimagined UX supports a delightful mobile experience and has driven 1.5% more application conversions.

Energy & Utilities: Cleco, implemented by Americaneagle.com

Cleco’s previous experience was difficult to make user friendly on its old platform. With Sitefinity, Cleco’s ranking in J.D. Power Study, which measures customer satisfaction, improved by 69 places.

Financial Services: Legal & General America, implemented by Americaneagle.com

Using Sitefinity and Progress® Sitefinity Insight™ service, Legal & General America built a personalized experience to meet aggressive growth goals, increasing organic sessions by 17.7% and conversions by 9.5%.

Healthcare: Clínica Universidad de los Andes, implemented by LFi

Clinica Universidad de los Andes implemented Sitefinity to facilitate the scheduling of medical appointments and deliver a complete communication channel during COVID-19, while ensuring high performance and cybersecurity.

Insurance: International Medical Group (IMG), implemented by IMG

IMG upgraded its Sitefinity platform to improve performance and leverage the latest enhancements. Since then, conversion rates have increased 18.9%, while pages per session are up 25.2%.

Manufacturing: Terex Powerscreen, implemented by Siili Solutions

Terex Powerscreen migrated from Wordpress with the aim to improve user productivity. With a consolidated web presence and the ability to quickly deliver new content, site visits rose by 40%.

Public Sector: Department of Fire & Emergency Services (DFES) Volunteer Hub, implemented by Equilibrium

DFES performs a critical role coordinating emergency services for natural disasters and emergency incidents in Western Australia. Volunteers registered with DFES require access to the hub from remote locations. Sitefinity supports a fast, responsive UI and WCAG 2.1 AA Accessibility compliance.

Real Estate & Construction: Bird Construction, implemented by Flywheel Strategic

After 100 years of building the future, Bird Construction’s new website needed to breathe new life into the brand. With Sitefinity, results were immediate: engagement increased by 20%; mobile traffic increased by 11%, and page download times improved by 87%.

Technology: Argo Ventures, implemented by Argo Ventures Digital

After more than four years providing top quality services, Argo Ventures finally turned to its own website. Now the website acts as an example when performing Sitefinity trainings or showcasing specific functionality to clients and prospects.

B2B: XtraLease, implemented by Americaneagle.com

With Sitefinity, XtraLease was able to integrate with its own data services, offer a responsive design and optimize to increase organic traffic with sessions increasing 40% and session duration 75%.

Graphic Design: Enqbator, implemented by Enqbator

With a new Sitefinity-powered brand and content experience, Enqbator increased site traffic and engagement, with a 52% improvement in sessions and 19% improvement in session duration.

Multichannel: Hospital del Trabajador, implemented by LFi

The Hospital del Trabajador website is part of a migration project of multiple websites and applications of the ACHS organization. Ease of administration, performance and cybersecurity improved, achieving 100% uptime.

Portal: RedSail Hub, implemented by Smooth Fusion

RedSail Technologies consolidated support experiences for two major pharmacy software brands. With a Sitefinity Cloud portal experience, RedSail immediately saw a 30% resolution rate for those who read knowledge articles.

Sitefinity Cloud: Kubota USA, implemented by TracTru, LLC

With Sitefinity Cloud, Kubota USA can manage a multisite experience, develop custom widgets and enhance the customer journey all while experiencing zero downtime and driving a 18% increase in sessions.

“Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Sitefinity Website of the Year awards for their outstanding achievements,” said John Ainsworth, Senior Vice President, Core Products, Progress. “Not only does 2021 mark the awards’ 10th anniversary, but it’s also a year in which our customers and partners have had to quickly adapt their experiences to meet pandemic-related challenges that no one could have anticipated. It’s inspiring to see how today’s winners are transforming their industries, and in many cases bettering lives, using Progress technologies.”

Progress Sitefinity is a cloud-enabled digital experience platform that empowers developers and marketers to leverage content management and data-driven insights to deliver, optimize and scale personalized omnichannel user experiences. With Sitefinity platform, organizations can build and manage innovative, engaging customer experiences with capabilities that streamline marketing and development tasks, simplify common technical challenges and enhance the customer journey.

To explore the contest winners and Progress partners that built many of the winning websites, visit the “Website of the Year Awards” page.

