America’s First Resort Destination: A Summer Paradise for Revenge Travelers and Wanderlusters

With nearly 60 percent of American travelers fully vaccinated, and over 70 percent of travelers excited to take new trips in the near-term,* summer travel is making a comeback. The Palm Beaches in Southeast Florida – comprised of 39 vibrant cities and towns from Jupiter and Palm Beach to Delray Beach and Boca Raton – invites revenge travelers and wanderlusters to escape to America's First Resort Destination, offering all of the luxuries of a tropical vacation, without the hassle of a passport or international trekking. Whether seeking a family-friendly getaway, friends-cation or a high-end couples retreat, The Palm Beaches is an idyllic, state-side locale for those looking to dip their toes back into travel.

Families That Vacation Together, Stay Together:

The Palm Beaches boasts hotels and resorts for every type of family vacation style and budget, from affordable, well-known brands to unimaginable luxury properties and everything in between. Featuring 47 miles of Atlantic seascape, families can snorkel vibrant reefs, go for a paddle, hop in a boat or build sandcastles at one of the destination’s renowned beaches famed for their clear, gentle waters and cleaner sands. The Palm Beaches is also teeming with animal encounters. Create new family memories by getting up close to 1,000-plus animals while driving through Lion Country Safari, meet the animals of the tropics at the Palm Beach Zoo or visit the sea turtles – some of the most beloved residents in The Palm Beaches – at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach and Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton. America’s First Resort Destination is also set to soon welcome two new family-friendly resorts, including Banyan Cay Resort & Golf and Mandarin Oriental.

Friend-Trips:

Nothing’s better for friendships than friend-trips. Head to The Palm Beaches for a bestie retreat and match the vacation to the mood. Check in to The Colony Hotel, a pink paradise in the heart of Palm Beach, for a central location to the destination’s best shopping, restaurants and more. Indulge in delightful food and drinks with West Palm Beach Food Tours that features three different tour types, perfect for getting a taste of the town and each allowing for an experience with friends at some of West Palm Beach’s most notable dining establishments. Need a shopping spree? Visit the refreshed Royal Poinciana Plaza or historic Worth Avenue, home to the flagship Lilly Pulitzer store and numerous designer retailers. If hitting the greens is more of the group’s speed, Florida’s Golf Capital awaits. The Palm Beaches is home to more than 160 sun-soaked golf courses as well as the PGA National Resort & Spa, the official host of the Honda Classic. A fitness-centered crew can utilize The Palm Beaches as a nature-made gym by kayaking Lake Worth, pedaling Palm Beach Trail or snorkeling Peanut Island in Riviera Beach.

Romantic Rendezvous:

The Palm Beaches touts numerous ways to unwind and enjoy the company of your loved one; reconnect while relaxing on soft-sand beaches and enjoying sumptuous hospitality with gorgeous accommodations. For unapologetic luxury, seaside glamour and world-class service, stay at one of the most historic and romantic getaways in Florida, The Breakers Palm Beach. Couples interested in pure pampering, look no further than Forbes Five-Star Eau Spa at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, an adult fairytale where visitors can sip champagne in chairs that dangle above reflecting pools in a playful relaxation garden. Adventurous “water baes” can choose to spend quality time snorkeling together at Coral Cove Park in Jupiter, a secluded spot favored by locals. Lovebirds that prefer to be above water, Palm Breeze Charters out of Boca Raton offers private dinner cruises aboard their spacious catamarans, while Visit Palm Beach offers a sunset champagne catamaran cruise for two along the Intracoastal Waterway. Duos can also dine their way through the destination – from five-star to tiki bar – The Palm Beaches has a killer culinary scene. Splurge for a date night at Brazilian Court’s Cafe Boulud, featuring a delectable menu curated by internationally acclaimed Chef Daniel Boulud, or step outside the resort and hotel scene to some of The Palm Beaches’ newer dining locations including Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street in Jupiter, the Delray Beach Market or Elisabetta’s West Palm Beach.

The golden age of travel is back, filled with historic splendor, a vibrant blend of cultures, and a lengthy list of one-of-a-kind experiences, The Palm Beaches boasts genuine hospitality that welcomes everyone. This summer enjoy a summer stay at one of the below properties, browse additional deals and savings, or learn more by visiting ThePalmBeaches.com.

The Breakers Palm Beach

An irresistible getaway steeped in the seaside glamour and comfort at one of the USA’s most iconic resorts. Whether escaping for relaxation, recreation or an unforgettable family experience, this legendary, oceanfront property offers the summer’s best investment with complimentary daily benefits, available May 1 - Sept. 30, 2021 (including Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day). Rates start at $465 per room, per night and include:

Full American breakfast buffet at The Circle or The Beach Club Restaurant

Meals for children ages 12 and under

Unlimited access to Ocean Fitness center, outdoor classes and tennis court times

High-speed Wi-Fi throughout the property

Access to exclusive amenities like the private beach, four oceanfront pools, a Five-Star spa, 10 restaurants, 14 signature boutiques, family programs and an extensive selection of recreational activities

No resort fee

These daily benefits may be combined with the “Sixth Night Free” promotion, which features a complimentary sixth night, when staying six consecutive nights, available May 1 - Dec. 16, 2021.



Crane’s Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas



Be Well at Crane’s, a customizable wellness program that provides the opportunity to reset the mind and body in a tranquil, picturesque and tropical environment. Travelers can choose from a comprehensive variety of spa treatments, yoga modalities, acupuncture services, health food options and self-care products. Wellness options can be experienced in the privacy of one of the hotel’s 28 spacious suites and villas, or within the serene settings of the lush, meandering courtyard. Be Well at Crane’s experiences have been developed with the help of some of the top health and wellness providers in Delray Beach, including organic spa and retailer Bella Reina Spa, yoga and meditation instructor Rose Bruce, world-renowned acupuncturist Dr. Tony WIlcox, and Loosen-Up massage therapy. For guests that prefer to self-pamper, Crane’s custom-created Happiness Boxes bring together a variety of beauty, relaxation and wellness products for a do-it-yourself, in-room spa experience. Wellness upgrades are available starting at $100 and can be added a la carte to any stay.

Hilton Garden Inn Palm Beach Gardens

This Memorial Day and all summer long, guests can “Dine & Unwind.” As part of the stay, guests can enjoy a $25 per day credit towards food and drinks, with a package purchase. Use it for a cooked-to-order breakfast or dinner at the on-site restaurant, Garden Grille and Bar, or drinks at Bar 3505; have room service delivered; or grab a snack at The Shoppe next to the front desk 24 hours a day. This conveniently located Palm Beach Gardens hotel offers a range of nearby dining and shopping options and features a pool and gazebo overlooking a tranquil waterfront.

Hilton West Palm Beach

This June and July, travelers can enjoy the “West Palm Beach Family Adventure” package with rates starting at $205 per night with a two-night minimum stay when using special promotion code: P2. Families of up to four people will appreciate Queen/Queen Room accommodations with potential Suite upgrade, pending availability. Kids under 12 years old eat free (breakfast) with the purchase of an adult entrée, and complimentary soft drinks are provided for kids at La Playa. Other featured package inclusions:

Rosemary Square VIP Neighborhood card with special offers and discounts

Family-focused neighborhood guide including Rosemary Square activities and events

Discounted Visit Palm Beach excursions (kayak, paddleboard, boat cruise)

Tickets for four (4) to the South Florida Science Center

Calendar of events and suggested activities to Loggerhead Marinelife Center

For more seasonal offers including a special discount aimed at teacher appreciation, visit their website.

Home2 Suites by Hilton West Palm Beach Airport

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is partnering with golf playground Drive Shack and the Home2 Suites by Hilton West Palm Beach Airport for a brand new summer package. Travelers can get 10% off when they book with the Home2 Suites by Hilton, $5 off vouchers to visit the new Dinosaur Revolution exhibit at the South Florida Science Center and $5 off bay play cards at Drive Shack. Each hotel room is a suite with a pullout sofa and full kitchenette. The hotel is within walking distance of Drive Shack and only a five-minute drive from the Science Center.

Hyatt Place West Palm Beach/Downtown

Treat yourself to a fun summer getaway in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. This hotel combines business casual style, modern innovation and classic convenience to create a seamless stay complete with warm hospitality and all the essentials. This summer, take advantage of a 20% discount on the best available rate, complimentary room upgrade (based on availability), complimentary daily grab-and-go breakfast and 50% off the daily parking rate. Book online with code SUMPRO to access the offer.

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa

Guests can enjoy exclusive spa packages at SiSpa, an array of dining options at the award-winning 3800 Ocean, relaxation by the pool or sun-soaked days on the private beach, all while surrounded by sweeping ocean views. With the resort’s “Back to the Beach” package, guests can enjoy Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa’s high-end luxurious accommodations and services, plus the added bonus of complimentary, overnight valet parking and a waived resort fee. Use code YX1 when booking "Back to the Beach.”

