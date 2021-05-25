Sodexo and Athol Murray College of Notre Dame Renews Partnership for Food, Sports, and Custodial Services

Wilcox, Saskatchewan, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo has been providing food services at Athol Murray College for 30 years. Within this renewed agreement, the company will have the mandate of renovating the dining hall to improve the quality of life and experience of 250 students on site, 7 days a week. Students will enjoy a new food offer, Powering Performance, an educative program that empowers students to learn more about food and nutrition to make better food choices, in line with their needs and activities.

"Athol Murray College is a partner of choice for Sodexo Canada. We share the same values and we both have the well-being of students at heart. Sodexo took the opportunity of renovating the dining hall to present Powering Performance, a new food offer dedicated to K-12 students, said Martin Lapointe Senior Vice President Sodexo Campus. Ensuring that our young people have access to the best possible food is essential. A nutritious diet promotes good health and well-being, both during childhood and into adulthood. With this food offer, the students will also learn about food. We will share nutritious information to educate them on good eating habits. It is our way to empower students in taking a good care of their health and future."

In addition to food services, Sodexo will also deliver cleaning services through the Clean4 program. In the context of COVID-19, parents, students, and faculty seek reassurance that the learning environment is safe. Sodexo’s Clean4 daily cleaning program leverages global expertise to ensure that schools are more than just visibly clean – they are carefully disinfected to protect health and safety and help students shine in an optimal learning environment. Clean4 is a proactive, evidence-based daily cleaning process that significantly reduces pathogens on surfaces through a specially selected array of cleaning tools and supplies, as well as a heightened focus on training and effective processes.

"The Notre Dame Hounds are known internationally for their athletic achievements including a world-renowned hockey program with a large number of NHL players and coaches having passed through their ranks. Therefore, it is important for us to nurture greatness in partnering with experts such as Sodexo who understands the importance of ensuring a high-quality food offer adapted to the exact needs of our students and athletes. All high school sports teams excel at Notre Dame and provide equal post-secondary opportunities. As President of Athol Murray College, said Rob Palmarin, it is my responsibility to ensure that our students live in a safe, clean and inspiring environment to support their success."

The renovated dining hall will be operational, starting this Fall, with a complete balanced food offer prepared by Chef Denise Denaia and her team.

