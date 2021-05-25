INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against FibroGen, Inc. – FGEN and June 11 Deadline

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against FibroGen, Inc. (“FibroGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FGEN) and certain of its officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased FibroGen securities between November 8, 2019 through April 6, 2021 (the “Class Period”), and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact attorney Rhiana Swartz for additional information at (844) 818-6980 or rswartz@scott-scott.com.



FibroGen is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. Its most advanced product is roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase activity that acts by stimulating the body's natural pathway for red cell production.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: (1) based on the safety data from FibroGen's two Phase 3 trials in China, any safety data obtained from the global Phase 3 trials would require post-hoc changes to the stratification factors to meet the FDA's requirements; (2) FibroGen's disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat global Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia submitted in connection with Chronic Kidney Disease (“CKD”) included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors; (3) FibroGen's analyses with the pre-specified stratification factors resulted in higher hazard ratios (point estimates of relative risk) and 95% confidence intervals; (4) based on these analyses, FibroGen could not conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa; (5) as a result, FibroGen faced significant uncertainty that its NDA for roxadustat as a treatment for anemia of CKD would be approved by the FDA; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' statements about FibroGen's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On March 1, 2021, FibroGen filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K. In the 10-K, the Company announced that the FDA had informed the Company it would hold an advisory committee meeting to review the roxadustat NDA. On this news, FibroGen’s stock price fell $12.46 per share, or 24.66%, to close at $38.07 per share on March 2, 2021.

Then, on April 6, 2021, FibroGen shocked the market by admitting that the Company had altered stratification factors of its data after-the-fact in order to make roxadustat’s hazard ratios indicate a lower risk relative to EPO. As a result of this admitted data manipulation, FibroGen CEO, Enrique Conterno, stated that the Company “can no longer make the conclusion that we have a statistically superior result when it comes to MACE relative to [erythropoietin injectable therapies] in [incident-dialysis patients].”

On this news, the price of FibroGen shares plummeted another 43%, to close at $19.74 on April 7, 2021. In addition, several analysts slashed FibroGen price targets and reduced investment recommendations.

