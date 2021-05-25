Joseph Arcuri Elected Chair of Villa Charities’ Board of Governors

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior financial executive Joseph Arcuri has been elected Chair of the Board of Governors of Villa Charities Inc. at its Board meeting on May 20, 2021. Villa Charities is a registered charity that enriches lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. The organization has served the Greater Toronto Area’s Italian community for 50 years by providing cultural and educational programs and supporting culturally sensitive long-term care and independent living apartments for seniors.



Arcuri, who was elected along with other Board members at the meeting, has been a volunteer at the organization for over five years. He has served on the Villa Charities Board of Governors since March 2016 and was Vice-Chair beginning in May 2019.

“I am honoured to have been elected Chair of Villa Charities, and for the opportunity to continue serving our extended communities,” Mr. Arcuri said. “Having recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, this is an exciting time to be part of the Villa Charities organization, as we continue to support the needs of a broader multigenerational base. I also look forward to reconnecting with our seniors and program participants as we emerge from the COVID-19 public health challenges.”

Joseph Arcuri, CPA, CA, is the Chief Financial Officer of NRStor. He has been a Director of BioSyent Inc. since 2018 and is currently Chair of the Audit Committee and Disclosure Policy Committee of the Board of Directors. Mr. Arcuri started his professional career with PriceWaterhouseCoopers within its assurance group and later was president of AOL Canada. Joseph is a passionate Senior Executive with 29 years of experience working collaboratively with seniors, employees, members, partners, government and other vested stakeholders.

Mr. Arcuri succeeds Santo Veltri, who served as Board Chair of Villa Charities for three consecutive terms beginning in 2018. “I would like to thank Santo for the extraordinary dedication and leadership he has provided to our organization, and I hope to continue to build on the foundation Santo created,” Mr. Arcuri remarked. “I look forward to working with Santo in our new roles going forward.”

Also elected to the Villa Charities Board of Governors for 2021-2022 are:



Officers:

Vice-Chair: Pasquale (Pat) Minicucci

Treasurer: Sandro D’Ercole

Secretary: Tonio (Tony) Costa



Directors:

Nebo Orazietti

Dr. Gina Valle



Ex Officio:

Columbus Centre of Toronto: Maria Orsini, Marianne Corigliano

Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc.: TBC

Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre: Quinto Annibale,

Catherine (Rina) Tiberini

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) is proudly celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971. A registered charity, Villa Charities enriches lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. For 50 years across the GTA, the organization has provided cultural and educational programs and supported culturally sensitive long-term care and independent living apartments for seniors. VCI fulfills their mandate through a broad range of activities, services and facilities, both directly and in conjunction with its affiliates and independent organizations. Affiliates include Columbus Centre and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery; Villa Charities Foundation; Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre; and Italian Canadian Benevolent Seniors Apartments Corporation/Casa Abruzzo Benevolent Corporation with apartments for independent seniors (Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo). Each of these organizations is an integral part of the Villa Charities family with separate legal status and its own governance Board. For more information visit villacharities.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Patriquin

MAVERICK

416-640-5525 Ext. 230

jessicap@wearemaverick.com

Kathleen Sloan, CM

Director, Marketing and Communications

Villa Charities Inc.

416-789-7011 Ext. 309

ksloan@villacharities.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1ab8b7a-d723-4e54-8c64-eef82eea44f0