INVL Technology received permission to change the Articles of Association

English Lithuanian

On 25 May 2021, INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company“) received a notification from the Bank of Lithuania informing that the Company was allowed to change the Articles of Association of the Company.

On 12 May 2021, a new wording of the Articles of Association of Company was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 29 April 2021, during the General Shareholders Meeting. The Articles of Association of the Company are amended to comply with the legal requirements applicable to the Company, i. y. to form the Company's supervisory body - the Supervisory Board. The amendment to the Articles of Association also provides the right for the Company to acquire its own shares in order to reduce the difference between their price and the Company's net asset value, which arises (or may arise) at the trading venue where the Company's shares are traded (thus creating an additional measure to ensure the interests of the Company's shareholders, allowing to use the Company's funds to ensure that the Company's share price optimally corresponds to the amount of its equity).

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

Attachment