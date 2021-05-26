Atos ranked number 2 worldwide in Managed Security Services by revenue by Gartner

English French

Paris, May 26, 2021 – Atos today announces that it has been ranked the 2nd global player and top European player in Managed Security Services (MSS) in terms of 2020 revenue, according to the latest Gartner report1. Atos moved up from top 3 to top 2 worldwide since the last ranking (2019 MSS revenues) with 23.9% growth – again achieving the highest revenue of European vendors in this market.

Gartner estimates that the MSS market size has grown by 8.3% in 2020, reaching $12.7 billion in revenue. In this dynamic context, Atos has long placed cybersecurity at the core of its strategy. With a global network of over 6,000 dedicated experts and 15 Security Operation Centers operating 24/7, Atos integrates the best-in-breed technologies and offers a complete portfolio of advanced security products and solutions . It is constantly consolidating its industry-specific expertise to help its clients turn risk into business value.

In 2020, Atos consolidated and reinforced its cybersecurity expertise and capabilities with several targeted acquisitions, including those of Paladion (US), SEC Consult (Austria) and digital.security (France).

“Cybersecurity is a key area of development for Atos. We are constantly expanding our capabilities and technologies in this field, and I believe this Gartner ranking clearly demonstrates how far we have come, reaching #2 position worldwide in security services by market share,” said Pierre Barnabé, Head of Big Data and Cybersecurity at Atos, commenting on this Gartner report. “Cybersecurity is evolving at a rapid pace due to the ever-changing cyber threat landscape and requires ever more advanced technologies. With our state-of-the-art solutions and industry-focused approach – which aims to best support clients in their journey to a secure cyber – we’re confident that we are ideally positioned to accelerate our business and that of our clients.”

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

