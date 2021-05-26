Worldwide Enterprise Asset Leasing Industry to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Market Forecasts

Dublin, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Asset Leasing Market By Asset Type, Leasing Type, Industry Vertical and Enterprise Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Lease is one of the important sources of financing for short and long -term, where the owner of an asset gives another person, the right to use that asset against periodical payments. The owner of the asset is known as lessor and the user is called lessee. The periodical payment made by the lessee to the lessor is known as lease rental. Under financial leasing, the lessee is given the right to use the asset but the ownership lies with the lessor. At the end of the lease contract, the asset is returned to the lessor or an option lies with the lessee either to purchase the asset or to renew the lease agreement. Furthermore, the business of leasing is highly profitable since as the rate of return based on lease rental, is much higher than the interest payable on financing the asset.



Growth in global average price of utility vehicles, shift in the risk of obsolescence, tax advantage and higher return on capital employed are the major factors that drive the growth of the global enterprise asset leasing market. However, increase in debt from various borrowers and high cost hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, untapped potential of emerging economies and surge in government support & initiatives toward leasing services are expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion during the forecast period.



The global enterprise asset leasing market is segmented into asset type, leasing type, industry vertical, enterprise size and region. In terms of asset type, the market is fragmented into commercial vehicles, machinery & industrial equipment, real estate, IT equipment and others. As per leasing type, the market is segmented into operating lease and financial lease. By industry vertical, it is segregated into transportation & logistics, manufacturing, construction, IT & telecom, government & public sector and others. As per enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the enterprise asset leasing market are BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, Bohai Leasing Co, Ltd., Docuformas, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC, ICBC Leasing Co, Ltd., Lombard North Central plc, Orix Leasing & Financial Services India Limited, Societe Generale Equipment Finance and White Oak. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global enterprise asset leasing market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global enterprise asset leasing market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Enterprise Asset Leasing Market



Chapter 4. Enterprise Asset Leasing Market by Asset Type



Chapter 5. Enterprise Asset Leasing Market by Leasing Type



Chapter 6. Enterprise Asset Leasing Market by Enterprise Size



Chapter 7. Enterprise Asset Leasing Market by Industry Vertical



Chapter 8: Enterprise Asset Leasing Market by Region



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Bnp Paribas Leasing Solutions

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company Snapshot

9.1.4. Operating Business Segments

9.1.5. Product Portfolio

9.1.6. Business Performance

9.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.2. Bohai Leasing Co Ltd

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company Snapshot

9.2.4. Operating Business Segments

9.2.5. Product Portfolio

9.2.6. Business Performance

9.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.3. Docuformas

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company Snapshot

9.3.4. Operating Business Segments

9.3.5. Product Portfolio

9.3.6. Business Performance

9.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.4. General Electric

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company Snapshot

9.4.4. Operating Business Segments

9.4.5. Product Portfolio

9.4.6. Business Performance

9.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.5. Hitachi Capital plc

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company Snapshot

9.5.4. Operating Business Segments

9.5.5. Product Portfolio

9.5.6. Business Performance

9.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.6. Icbc Leasing Co Ltd

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company Snapshot

9.6.4. Operating Business Segments

9.6.5. Product Portfolio

9.6.6. Business Performance

9.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.7. Lombard North Central plc

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company Snapshot

9.7.4. Operating Business Segments

9.7.5. Product Portfolio

9.7.6. Business Performance

9.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.8. Orix Leasing and Financial Services India Limited

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company Snapshot

9.8.4. Operating Business Segments

9.8.5. Product Portfolio

9.8.6. Business Performance

9.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.9. Societe Generale Equipment Finance

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Key Executives

9.9.3. Company Snapshot

9.9.4. Operating Business Segments

9.9.5. Product Portfolio

9.9.6. Business Performance

9.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.10. White Oak

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Key Executives

9.10.3. Company Snapshot

9.10.4. Operating Business Segments

9.10.5. Product Portfolio

9.10.6. Business Performance

9.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



