Liquidia Corporation To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that Mr. Damian deGoa, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia, will provide an overview and update on the company's business during a fireside chat session at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.



The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 2:30 to 2:55 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and can be accessed via a live webcast on the Liquidia website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations. An archived, recorded version of the presentation can be accessed for 90 days following the event.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies is developing LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

