Worldwide Concrete Admixture Industry to 2025 - Growing Commercial Construction Sector Activities Due to Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization is Driving the Market

The "Concrete Admixture Market Research Report by Product, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Concrete Admixture Market is expected to grow from USD 14.83 Billion in 2019 to USD 23.43 Billion by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Concrete Admixture to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



The Chemical Admixture is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Product, the Concrete Admixture Market is examined across Chemical Admixture and Mineral Admixture. The Mineral Admixture commanded the largest size in the Concrete Admixture Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Chemical Admixture is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Corrosion-inhibiting Admixtures is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Function, the Concrete Admixture Market is examined across Corrosion-inhibiting Admixtures, Retarding Admixtures, Superplasticizers, and Water-reducing Admixtures. The Water-reducing Admixtures commanded the largest size in the Concrete Admixture Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Corrosion-inhibiting Admixtures is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Residential is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Application, the Concrete Admixture Market is examined across Commercial and Residential. The Commercial commanded the largest size in the Concrete Admixture Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Residential is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Geography, the Concrete Admixture Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Asia-Pacific commanded the largest size in the Concrete Admixture Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Concrete Admixture Market including Alumichem A/S, Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Cementaid International Group of Companies, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Chryso Group, CICO Group, Fosroc, Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., MAPEI S.p.A., Nevada Ready Mix, RPM International Inc., SIKA AG, and Thermax Limited.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Concrete Admixture Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Concrete Admixture Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Concrete Admixture Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Concrete Admixture Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Concrete Admixture Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Concrete Admixture Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Concrete Admixture Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Need to address the durability issues of conventional concrete

5.1.1.2. Growing commercial construction sector activities due to rapid industrialization and urbanization

5.1.1.3. Emergence of new product increasing the demand of the concrete admixture

5.1.1.4. Rising government initiative for better infrastructure development

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Limited availability of skilled labor and lack awareness about admixture among unorganized sector

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Potential in Asia Pacific and Latin America due to rising construction in both the residential and non-residential segment

5.1.3.2. Economic conditions are supporting demand for educational hubs, retail shopping centers, recreation, and hotels

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Overall high cost of the construction due to concrete admixture

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Concrete Admixture Market, By Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Chemical Admixture

6.3. Mineral Admixture



7. Global Concrete Admixture Market, By Function

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Corrosion-inhibiting Admixtures

7.3. Retarding Admixtures

7.4. Superplasticizers

7.5. Water-reducing Admixtures



8. Global Concrete Admixture Market, By Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Commercial

8.3. Residential



9. Americas Concrete Admixture Market

10. Asia-Pacific Concrete Admixture Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Concrete Admixture Market



12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Alumichem A/S

13.2. Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd.

13.3. BASF SE

13.4. Cementaid International Group of Companies

13.5. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

13.6. Chryso Group

13.7. CICO Group

13.8. Fosroc, Inc.

13.9. GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

13.10. MAPEI S.p.A.

13.11. Nevada Ready Mix

13.12. RPM International Inc.

13.13. SIKA AG

13.14. Thermax Limited



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uoa7gh