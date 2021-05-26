Ontario REALTORS® Donate $1 million to Shelter-Based Charities as Pandemic Continues to Challenge Shelters and Food Banks

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the third-wave of the pandemic continues to put pressure on the province’s already stretched shelter system, the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) today announced it is donating an additional $520,000, on top of the $480,000 donated one year ago, to Ontario shelters and shelter-based charities through the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation. OREA’s shelter-based donations total $1 million since the start of the pandemic and will reach the most vulnerable populations through more than 100 shelters and food banks across Ontario.



“Over one year into the pandemic, local shelters continue to face increased demand and outbreaks that are exasperating already limited resources,” said OREA President, David Oikle. “Many of our Members have been hosting virtual fundraisers and doing many other creative things to help our communities through this difficult time. This donation from OREA is in keeping with the giving-back spirit that our Members are known for. I am proud of OREA and our Members for their efforts to keep their communities safe and healthy over the last year, and once this pandemic is behind us, we’ll be there, to raise money and donate our time to our local shelters and food banks.”

The funding will be distributed by the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation (ORCF), an organization that has supported shelter-based organizations throughout Ontario since 1977 and receives its funding through the generosity of Ontario’s Realtors. In 2020 alone, the Foundation raised more than $1.6 million for shelter-based organizations. Today’s donation is part of OREA’s and ORCF’s longstanding commitment to helping families in need of emergency and permanent housing.

All charities receiving funding are listed on RealHeart.ca, a recently launched initiative with a mission to support Ontario Realtors in their community work to build stronger communities across Ontario.

“The impact of this pandemic on our local communities has been devastating,” said Heather Arnott, President, Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation. “We hope this donation will help our community shelters and food banks continue the incredibly important work they do to help those going through tough times. I’d like to thank the OREA Board of Directors for their continued support of the Foundation and for their work in responding to the current COVID crisis. This funding is consistent with the socially responsible leadership that OREA, its 37 Member Boards and its Realtor Members provide to the Ontario communities they serve.”

The funds will be directed to local charities by OREA’s 37 Member Boards, facilitating a fast and direct distribution of funds at a time of need.

To make a donation to the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation, go to www.RealtorsCareOntario.ca .

About the Ontario Real Estate Association

The Ontario Real Estate Association represents 80,000 REALTORS® who are Members of the 37 real estate boards throughout the province. OREA’s mission is to help Ontario REALTORS® succeed in building stronger communities. For almost one hundred years, OREA has promoted higher standards in real estate for the benefit of consumers and REALTORS® alike. As one of Canada’s largest professional associations, we are Ontario’s strongest advocate for home and property ownership, property rights, and prosperous communities. OREA serves its REALTOR® members through the production of Standard Forms, top-tier advocacy, award-winning leadership development and other services.

About the Ontario REALTORS® Care Foundation

The Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation, formerly the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) Foundation was established in 1967. The Foundation supports shelter-based charitable organizations across Ontario, making a difference in the lives of people and communities where REALTORS® live and conduct business.



