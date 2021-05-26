InnovAge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DENVER, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (the “Company” or “InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), a market leading healthcare delivery platform for high-cost, dual-eligible seniors, announced that Maureen Hewitt, Chief Executive Officer, and Barb Gutierrez, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, including a virtual fireside chat presentation at 5:00 p.m. (ET). The company will also participate in the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, including a virtual fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. (ET). The appearance will be webcast live, and the webcast links and related presentation materials for these conferences will be available online at https://investor.innovage.com/investor-relations.



About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Our patient-centered care model meaningfully improves the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge is at the forefront of value based senior healthcare and directly contracts with government payors, such as Medicare and Medicaid, to manage the totality of a participant’s medical care. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors—“Win.” InnovAge currently serves approximately 6,700 participants across 18 centers in five states.

