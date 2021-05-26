CGS to Lead TSIA Webinar on Overcoming Roadblocks to MR Adoption

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be sponsoring and leading a discussion for the Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) webinar titled, Overcoming the Top 3 Roadblocks to Mixed Reality Adoption, on Thursday, June 10, at 2 p.m. EDT. Speakers include Doug Stephen, CGS president, Learning division, Steven Petruk, CGS president, Global Outsourcing division, and John Ragsdale, VP of technology research, TSIA.



The session will focus on how the use of mixed reality (MR) from various sectors has had increased interest resulting from the pandemic. Yet, there have been challenges to user and customer adoption. These include perceived costs for systems, devices and implementation as well as time required for training and adoption by employees and customers.

Stephen and Petruk will discuss first-hand knowledge and implementation of MR to help clients streamline knowledge transfer, provide continuous training and realize cost savings through remote support and maintenance.

The webinar participants will gain insight on how MR adoption can help:

Reduce repeat service calls and increase first-time resolution, by using remote assist first

Increase employee and consumer satisfaction

Improve CSAT and Customer Effort scores

Decrease time-to-proficiency of new hires

Reduce costs related to training and cost of adoption

Create a seamless and effortless customer experience in self-service



“Today’s business requires thoughtful and successful investments to engage a dispersed, remote workforce,” said Stephen. “Use of MR can improve performance in real time, helping to engage while safely assisting customers. This session will outline for companies that are looking to adopt MR but are challenged with questions about costs and implementation.”

“Providing remote assistance to the customer via MR can improve employee and consumer satisfaction,” said Petruk. “Companies that can provide customers with seamless self-service interactions will improve the customer experience and their bottom line. This session will address the typical, most-common challenges and offer best practices for quashing obstacles to user adoption.”

CGS, a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivers innovative, custom solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Using any device, anywhere, its Teamwork AR™ solution offers next-level support, on-the-job training and remote assistance to field services, operations and manufacturing. The solution helps increase safety, boost efficiency, iterate more quickly by allowing employees to work, test, learn and connect with technology that displays virtual information in their surrounding real-world environment. Through tech-forward engagement programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS’s solutions help our clients achieve their business objectives and drive ROI. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing environment.

For additional information or to register, visit: https://www.tsia.com/webinars/overcoming-the-top-3-roadblocks-to-mixed-reality-adoption?sti=cgsincemail

About CGS

For over 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and on LinkedIn.

