Largest Research Study on Decision Making of Single or Coupled Intended Fathers Selected for Presentation at 2021 ACOG Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting and 69th Annual Pacific Coast Reproductive Society Meeting

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, along with RMA of Connecticut, RMA of New York, and Stanford University partnered on the largest research study on decision making by single or coupled intended fathers in their family building using assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment to become parents.



Study author Dr. Mark Leondires, RMA of Connecticut, commented, “Our analysis shows the desire and importance of co-fatherhood and the mutual desire for genetic linkage to their children. This report will help guide and educate providers in their clinical approach and social understanding of this growing population of patients who seek to become parents using ART to grow their modern family.”

The multi-center, retrospective study examined 119 single or couple intended fathers (SCIF) who underwent initial consultation for ART treatment across 18 fertility centers. Five single and 39 coupled intended fathers had completed an IVF cycle at the time of survey.

The abstract titled, “Single or Coupled Intended Fathers: Modern Approaches to Parenting,” was presented at ACOG Annual Clinical and Scientific Virtual Meeting April 30 - May 2, 2021. Key findings included:

Of the respondents, 95.2% desired their family to include at least 2 children.

Of couples, 64.4% desired that both male partners be a sperm source during treatment.

To complete the reproductive process, 72.5% of respondents planned to use an egg donor agency for oocytes, while 100% planned to use a surrogacy agency for the gestational carrier.



The abstracted titled, “IVF Outcomes in a Multi-Center Analysis of Single or Coupled Intended Fathers: Biology and Fatherhood,” was presented at the 69th annual Pacific Coast Reproductive Society Meeting May 6 – May 8, 2021. Key findings included:

SCIFs are successful in achieving a live birth (85.2%), when employing a treatment strategy that includes an egg donor, PGT-A, and transfer of euploid embryos with an agency-based gestational carrier (GC).

For couples, the vast majority (97.7%) utilized PGT-A.

The majority (70.4%) of live births resulted in a singleton birth.



The findings from both abstracts show SCIFs are increasingly pursuing fertility treatments to become parents. However, the cost is one of the most significant barriers to treatment. Employers can help alleviate this and support their LGBTQ+ workforce by providing an inclusive and comprehensive fertility and family building benefit.

About Progyny:

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

About Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York):

RMA of New York is widely recognized as a global leader in state-of-the-art reproductive medicine. Led by an integrated team of doctors and scientists with extensive reproductive endocrinology, fertility and urology experience and training, RMA of New York consistently reports IVF success rates to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is internationally recognized for achieving high success rates in the treatment of infertility. RMA of New York maximizes access to care by helping patients explore all insurance coverage and financing options available for treatment. RMA of New York is sensitive to the needs of the LGBTQ+ community, women choosing single parent motherhood, and women pursuing fertility preservation.

Headquartered in midtown Manhattan, RMA of New York has six patient care facilities throughout New York, including three facilities in Manhattan, as well as in Brooklyn, Garden City, Westchester, and abroad in Mexico City. For more information, please visit www.rmany.com.

About Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut (RMA of Connecticut):

RMA of Connecticut is a leader in fertility care, specializing in a range of infertility treatments. Our assisted reproductive technologies (ART) include intrauterine insemination (IUI), in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT). RMA of Connecticut is Fairfield County’s largest fertility clinic and egg donation center. Through RMA of Connecticut’s Integrated Fertility and Wellness Center, we offer nutrition counseling, individual and couples psychological counseling, acupuncture and yoga, as well as financing and support services for our patients going through infertility treatment.

Our internationally recognized Gay Parents To Be® program at RMA of Connecticut specializes in LGBTQ family building. For the last three years, RMA of Connecticut has been recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign.

About Stanford University

Stanford Medicine Fertility and Reproductive Health is one of the largest IVF centers in the western United States, serving approximately 20,000 patients a year. We specialize in cutting-edge technology (laser, genetic disease, chromosomal abnormalities and oocyte cryopreservation). We have the newest and most innovative research as well as many innovative options for cancer patients. We have multidisciplinary coordination with Stanford geneticists and urologists as well as access to perinatal diagnosis and pre-implantation genetics. The REI Center physicians, nurses and laboratory staff are recognized and published experts on many aspects of reproductive endocrinology. We practice non-discriminatory philosophy for patient selection and treatment, seeing patients who have been refused at other centers. For more information visit: https://www.stanfordchildrens.org/en/service/fertility-and-reproductive-health

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Media:

Selena Yang

media@progyny.com



