Pantheon's Josh Koenig Named a 2021 Top 25 Software Product Executive by The Software Report

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pantheon , the SaaS-based website operations (WebOps) platform for developers, designers, and marketers, today announced that Josh Koenig , Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, has been recognized as a Top 25 Software Product Executive by The Software Report . This list highlights accomplished leaders who are the driving force for software innovation, improved user experience, and the genesis of company revenue growth and continuity. At Pantheon, Koenig is at the forefront of developing a WebOps platform that reaches more than a billion unique visitors a month, powering tens of thousands of websites across the globe.

The Top 25 Software Product Executives represent some of the brightest minds in the software industry, celebrating leaders who deeply understand user needs and build best-in-class solutions. At Pantheon, Koenig is helping companies transition into the future with websites that stand up to the current pace of digital transformation. From delivering remote learning to finding novel digital solutions to real-world problems brought on by COVID-19 and the fight for racial equity, non-profits, tech companies, healthcare providers, and some of the most recognized higher education institutions in the U.S. rely on Pantheon’s WebOps platform to reach their goals.

Josh recently stepped into the role of Chief Strategy Officer at Pantheon from his prior role as Head of Product. He is focused on positioning websites at the forefront of corporate strategy for Pantheon customers by delivering a WebOps platform that removes inefficiencies and empowers teams to easily iterate and innovate online. His recognition as a Top 25 Software Product Executive is inspired by his passion for fueling innovation on the open web, delivering a platform where people collaborate freely, exchange ideas, and drive real business results with their websites.

For more information visit: https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/the-top-25-software-product-executives-of-2021/

About Pantheon

Pantheon WebOps Platform powers the open web, running more than 300,000 sites in the cloud for customers including Google, MGM, Stitch Fix, and DocuSign. Every day, thousands of developers and marketers create, iterate, and scale WordPress and Drupal sites to reach billions of people globally. Pantheon’s multitenant, container-based platform enables organizations to manage all of their websites from a single dashboard. Organizations including Clorox and the United Nations drive results through accelerated development and real-time publishing using Pantheon’s collaborative workflows.

About Josh Koenig, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer

As Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Pantheon, Josh Koenig is focused on making the Open Web a first class platform for delivering results. Having played an integral role in the conception and growth of Pantheon SaaS Platform, which enables web teams to design, innovate, and deploy websites quickly, Josh's work combines the ideals of Open Source with the pragmatic utility of the agile approach.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61c71dd8-cc6c-47f5-8b20-f8e2c4cbf2f3