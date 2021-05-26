Hydrofarm Holdings Group to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June

PETALUMA, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”), today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in June.



On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the William Blair’s 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference. Hydrofarm’s discussion will begin at 12:20 pm ET.

The Company will also participate in the virtual fireside chat at the Stifel June CSI Conference on Tuesday, June 8th. Hydrofarm’s discussion will begin at 2:00 pm ET.

These discussions will be webcast live and archived on the Hydrofarm website. To access each webcast, please visit www.hydrofarm.com under the “Investors” section.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading independent distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, including grow lights, climate control solutions, growing media and nutrients, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For over 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

ICR

Fitzhugh Taylor

ir@hydrofarm.com

Media Contacts:

The LAKPR Group

Hannah Arnold, 202-559-9171, harnold@lakpr.com

Lynn Trono, 323-672-8226, ltrono@lakpr.com

-or-

Hydrofarm

Lisa Gallagher, 513-505-2334, lgallagher@hydrofarm.com