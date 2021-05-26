NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2022

Record revenue of $5.66 billion, up 84 percent from a year earlier

Record Gaming revenue of $2.76 billion, up 106 percent from a year earlier



Record Data Center revenue of $2.05 billion, up 79 percent from a year earlier





SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported record revenue for the first quarter ended May 2, 2021, of $5.66 billion, up 84 percent from a year earlier and up 13 percent from the previous quarter, with record revenue from the company’s Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization platforms.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were a record $3.03, up 106 percent from a year ago and up 31 percent from the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $3.66, up 103 percent from a year earlier and up 18 percent from the previous quarter.

“We had a fantastic quarter, with strong demand for our products driving record revenue,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

“Our Data Center business continues to expand, as the world’s industries take up NVIDIA AI to process computer vision, conversational AI, natural language understanding and recommender systems. NVIDIA RTX has reinvented computer graphics and is driving upgrades across the gaming and design markets. Our partners are launching the largest-ever wave of NVIDIA-powered laptops. Across industries, the adoption of NVIDIA computing platforms is accelerating.

“Mellanox, one year in, has exceeded our expectations and transformed NVIDIA into a data-center-scale computing company. We continue to make headway with our planned acquisition of Arm, which will accelerate innovation and growth for the Arm ecosystem. From gaming, cloud computing, AI, robotics, self-driving cars, to genomics and computational biology, NVIDIA continues to do impactful work to invent a better future,” he said.

NVIDIA paid quarterly cash dividends of $99 million in the first quarter. It will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on July 1, 2021, to all shareholders of record on June 10, 2021.

On May 21, 2021, the company’s board of directors declared a four-for-one split of NVIDIA’s common stock payable in the form of a stock dividend, with the additional shares expected to be distributed on July 19, 2021. The stock dividend is conditioned on obtaining stockholder approval at the company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 3, 2021, to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 2 billion to 4 billion.

Q1 Fiscal 2022 Summary

GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q1 FY22 Q4 FY21 Q1 FY21 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $5,661 $5,003 $3,080 Up 13% Up 84% Gross margin 64.1% 63.1% 65.1% Up 100 bps Down 100 bps Operating expenses $1,673 $1,650 $1,028 Up 1% Up 63% Operating income $1,956 $1,507 $976 Up 30% Up 100% Net income $1,912 $1,457 $917 Up 31% Up 109% Diluted earnings per share $3.03 $2.31 $1.47 Up 31% Up 106%





Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q1 FY22 Q4 FY21 Q1 FY21 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $5,661 $5,003 $3,080 Up 13% Up 84% Gross margin 66.2% 65.5% 65.8% Up 70 bps Up 40 bps Operating expenses $1,189 $1,187 $821 -- Up 45% Operating income $2,557 $2,089 $1,205 Up 22% Up 112% Net income $2,313 $1,957 $1,120 Up 18% Up 107% Diluted earnings per share $3.66 $3.10 $1.80 Up 18% Up 103%

NVIDIA’s outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $6.30 billion, plus or minus 2 percent.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 64.6 percent and 66.5 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $1.76 billion and $1.26 billion, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are both expected to be an expense of approximately $50 million.

GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are both expected to be 10 percent, plus or minus 1 percent, excluding any discrete items. GAAP discrete items include excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation, which are expected to generate variability on a quarter-by-quarter basis.



Highlights

NVIDIA achieved progress since its previous earnings announcement in these areas:

Gaming

Data Center

Professional Visualization

First-quarter revenue was a record $372 million, up 21 percent both from a year earlier and the previous quarter.

Launched NVIDIA Omniverse™ Enterprise software for real-time 3D design and collaboration, with BMW Group, Foster + Partners and WPP as early customers.

software for real-time 3D design and collaboration, with BMW Group, Foster + Partners and WPP as early customers. Unveiled NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs for next-gen laptop and desktop workstations, including the NVIDIA RTX A4000 and A5000 for desktops and the A2000, A3000, A4000 and A5000 for laptops.

for next-gen laptop and desktop workstations, including the NVIDIA RTX A4000 and A5000 for desktops and the A2000, A3000, A4000 and A5000 for laptops. Revealed GANverse3D, an AI model for creating 3D object models from standard 2D images.

Automotive

CFO Commentary

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. For NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, IP-related costs, gains and losses from non-affiliated investments, mark to market adjustments of our publicly traded equity securities, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, and the associated tax impact of these items, where applicable. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less both purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets and principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.



NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 2, April 26, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 5,661 $ 3,080 Cost of revenue 2,032 1,076 Gross profit 3,629 2,004 Operating expenses Research and development 1,153 735 Sales, general and administrative 520 293 Total operating expenses 1,673 1,028 Income from operations 1,956 976 Interest income 6 31 Interest expense (53 ) (25 ) Other, net 135 (1 ) Other income (expense), net 88 5 Income before income tax 2,044 981 Income tax expense 132 64 Net income $ 1,912 $ 917 Net income per share: Basic $ 3.08 $ 1.49 Diluted $ 3.03 $ 1.47 Weighted average shares used in per share computation: Basic 621 614 Diluted 632 622





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) May 2, January 31, 2021 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 12,667 $ 11,561 Accounts receivable, net 3,024 2,429 Inventories 1,992 1,826 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 444 239 Total current assets 18,127 16,055 Property and equipment, net 2,268 2,149 Operating lease assets 727 707 Goodwill 4,193 4,193 Intangible assets, net 2,613 2,737 Deferred income tax assets 778 806 Other assets 2,090 2,144 Total assets $ 30,796 $ 28,791 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,218 $ 1,201 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,787 1,725 Short-term debt 999 999 Total current liabilities 4,004 3,925 Long-term debt 5,964 5,964 Long-term operating lease liabilities 640 634 Other long-term liabilities 1,414 1,375 Total liabilities 12,022 11,898 Shareholders' equity 18,774 16,893 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 30,796 $ 28,791





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 2, April 26, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,912 $ 917 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 429 224 Depreciation and amortization 281 107 Deferred income taxes 24 16 (Gains) losses on investments in non affiliates, net (133 ) 3 Other (3 ) 1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (595 ) (249 ) Inventories (159 ) (151 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2 (8 ) Accounts payable 70 71 Accrued and other current liabilities (1 ) (32 ) Other long-term liabilities 47 10 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,874 909 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 3,140 - Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 358 1 Purchases of marketable securities (4,470 ) (861 ) Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (298 ) (155 ) Investments and other, net (2 ) (6 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (34 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,272 ) (1,055 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to employee stock plans 126 88 Payments related to tax on restricted stock units (477 ) (222 ) Dividends paid (99 ) (98 ) Principal payments on property and equipment (19 ) - Other (2 ) (3 ) Issuance of debt, net of issuance costs - 4,979 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (471 ) 4,744 Change in cash and cash equivalents 131 4,598 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 847 10,896 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 978 $ 15,494







NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 2, January 31, April 26, 2021 2021 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 3,629 $ 3,157 $ 2,004 GAAP gross margin 64.1 % 63.1 % 65.1 % Acquisition-related and other costs (A) 87 92 1 Stock-based compensation expense (B) 25 26 21 IP-related costs 5 1 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 3,746 $ 3,276 $ 2,026 Non-GAAP gross margin 66.2 % 65.5 % 65.8 % GAAP operating expenses $ 1,673 $ 1,650 $ 1,028 Stock-based compensation expense (B) (404 ) (391 ) (203 ) Acquisition-related and other costs (A) (80 ) (72 ) (4 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,189 $ 1,187 $ 821 GAAP income from operations $ 1,956 $ 1,507 $ 976 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to income from operations 601 582 229 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 2,557 $ 2,089 $ 1,205 GAAP other income (expense), net $ 88 $ (37 ) $ 5 (Gains) losses from non-affiliated investments (134 ) (9 ) 3 Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount 1 1 1 Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ (45 ) $ (45 ) $ 9 GAAP net income $ 1,912 $ 1,457 $ 917 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 468 574 232 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (C) (67 ) (74 ) (29 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 2,313 $ 1,957 $ 1,120 Diluted net income per share GAAP $ 3.03 $ 2.31 $ 1.47 Non-GAAP $ 3.66 $ 3.10 $ 1.80 Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation 632 631 622 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,874 $ 2,067 $ 909 Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (298 ) (283 ) (155 ) Principal payments on property and equipment (19 ) (17 ) - Free cash flow $ 1,557 $ 1,767 $ 754 (A) Acquisition-related and other costs primarily include amortization of intangible assets, transaction costs, and certain compensation charges presented as follows: Three Months Ended May 2, January 31, April 26, 2021 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 87 $ 92 $ 1 Research and development $ 1 $ 2 $ 2 Sales, general and administrative $ 79 $ 70 $ 2 (B) Stock-based compensation consists of the following: Three Months Ended May 2, January 31, April 26, 2021 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 25 $ 26 $ 21 Research and development $ 276 $ 266 $ 134 Sales, general and administrative $ 128 $ 125 $ 69 (C) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).





NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK Q2 FY2022 Outlook ($ in millions) GAAP gross margin 64.6 % Impact of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs 1.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin 66.5 % GAAP operating expenses $ 1,760 Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs (500 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,260

