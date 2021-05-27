ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply 32 Coradia Continental regional trains to Hessische Landesbahn

English French

Alstom to supply 32 Coradia Continental regional trains to Hessische Landesbahn

Operation in Germany’s Central Hesse subnetwork starts in 2023

27 May 2021 – Alstom has received an order from Hessische Landesbahn GmbH (HLB) to supply 32 Coradia Continental electric multiple units. The order is divided into a total of twelve 4-unit and 20 5-unit trains and has a total value of around €200 million. The trains will be deployed on the Central Hesse subnetwork operated by HLB starting in December 2023 and will operate on the following lines:

• Line RB37: Kirchain to Frankfurt Central Station via Marburg and Giessen

• Line RB40: Dillenburg to Frankfurt Central Station via Gießen

• Line RB41: Schwalmstadt to Frankfurt Central Station via Treysa and Giessen

• Line RB49: Giessen to Hanau Central Station via Freidburg

“We are delighted that Hessische Landesbahn has once again opted for our state-of-the-art electric multiple units. The Coradia Continental is the perfect solution for regional transport in Central Hesse. Reliable, fast, and quiet, it offers maximum passenger comfort and generous space for bicycles and luggage. I am particularly pleased that HLB has once again put its trust in Alstom, 35 identical trains have been running very reliably on HLB's Southern Hesse-Untermain subnetwork since 2018”, says Müslüm Yakisan, President of Alstom in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The Coradia Continental reaches an operating speed of up to 160 km/h and offers 200 and 280 seats respectively as four- and five-section units. Various multi-purpose areas keep sufficient space available for wheelchairs, bicycles, and baby carriages. The trains' drive equipment is located on the roof, so the interior is generously proportioned, including a wide, step-free aisle for better passenger flow. In particular, an adapted boarding height, combined with additional sliding steps, also ensures very comfortable vehicle access. The Coradia Continental is equipped with Wi-Fi, electrical outlets for charging devices, as well as video surveillance and a real-time passenger information system that displays rail connection info.

“We have had a great experience with this vehicle in southern Hesse in terms of maintenance, reliability and passenger comfort. Therefore, we are pleased to begin using the Coradia Continental trains in our new Central Hesse network starting in December 2023,” says Veit Salzmann, Managing Director of Hessische Landesbahn.

Alstom's Coradia series of modular trains benefit from more than 30 years of continuous development and proven technical solutions. More than 3,300 Coradia trains have been sold to date and around 2,900 are currently operating in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden and Canada.

AlstomTM and CoradiaTM are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.





About Alstom



Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com Contact Press:

Stefan Brausse - Tel.: +49 (0)1 63 77 36 705

stefan.brausse@alstomgroup.com







Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (0)6 65 47 40 14

samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com



Coralie COLLET – Tel.: +33 (0)7 63 63 09 62

coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com



Investor relations:

Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58

Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com







Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com





























Attachment