eleven-x and EarthSoft Partner to Provide Data-Driven, Real-Time, Wireless Environmental Monitoring Solutions

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eleven-x, a global leader providing complete, high performance, wireless IoT and Smart City solutions, and EarthSoft, a recognized leader in providing environmental data management systems and support worldwide, are pleased to announce a partnership to provide wireless, real-time, data-driven environmental monitoring solutions ranging from source water, to storm and wastewater for public sector and private environmental organizations.



The collaboration brings together two companies with global reputations as world-class solution providers. EarthSoft’s EQuIS platform is the most widely used environmental data management solution in the market and provides innovative, automated workflow solutions including field data collection tools, data logger integration, analytical data processing and visualization tools, and interfaces such as Esri’s ArcGIS, AutoCAD, gINT, Microsoft Power BI, and many more.

eleven-x offers wireless, real-time water monitoring and operations management solutions for public sector organizations for key services such as source water, storm water, and wastewater operations monitoring. Designed to support public sector organizations of all sizes, eleven-x solutions utilize sensors that last more than 10 years, offer fully automated management capabilities through secure network connectivity, and eliminate maintenance while reducing operational costs. Multiple eleven-x solutions can be deployed simultaneously and integrated with the EQuIS platform for maximum data input and analysis, and a low total cost of ownership.

“This collaboration combining our data management technology with eleven-x’s wireless sensors and device connectivity enables environmental departments and organizations to gain access to the best possible integrated solutions,” said Dan Alexander, VP of EarthSoft. “The announcement is very timely since the pandemic has motivated many of our clients to seek to incorporate remote, wireless monitoring while improving digital service deliveries.”

The two organizations have already worked on several installations including an aquifer monitoring solution for water wells in the Region of Waterloo, as well as site remediation and monitoring stream water flow, rainwater, and source water levels.

“Real-time monitoring for key resources such as water is imperative for cities and municipalities and we are excited to be able to work with EarthSoft to provide solutions that can make a real difference,” said Dan Mathers, CEO and Co-Founder of eleven-x. “The potential of our remote, wireless monitoring expertise combined with EarthSoft’s data analysis capabilities provides a fantastic opportunity.”

For more information about eleven-x and its range of innovative wireless, real-time solutions, visit www.eleven-x.com and for more information on EarthSoft and their EQuIS data management solutions visit www.earthsoft.com.

ABOUT EARTHSOFT:

EarthSoft’s EQuIS software provides a complete environmental and geotechnical data management solution offering enhanced decision support to industrial organizations, government agencies, consultancies, and laboratories worldwide. EQuIS software supports project and task management, field data collection, analytical data processing, data verification and validation, analysis, reporting and visualization. Environmental data managed in EQuIS includes chemistry, biology, geology, geotechnical, hydrology, limnology, water, air, soil, sediment, noise, radiological, waste, and related compliance monitoring. EQuIS is scalable and configurable to deliver an automated workflow.

ABOUT ELEVEN-X INC:

eleven-x simplifies IoT and facilitates faster, evidence-driven decisions through wireless connectivity and real-time data collection for Intelligent Cities, Campuses, Buildings and Industry. We offer complete device to cloud LoRaWAN® solutions, comprised of accurate and reliable sensor networks delivering secure data to our customers through easy-to-use dashboards and industry standard APIs. Organizations rely on eleven-x’s wireless connectivity expertise to deliver turnkey solutions that improve operations, simplify processes and deliver value in today’s connected world. Visit eleven-x.com for more information.

