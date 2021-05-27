Vera Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced that management will provide a corporate presentation and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, which is taking place June 1-4, 2021.
Presentation details:
|Date:
|Friday, June 4, 2021
|Time:
|9:00 AM PT (12:00 PM ET)
|Presenter:
|Marshall Fordyce, MD, CEO and Founder of Vera
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.veratx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived on the site for 90 days following the presentation date.
