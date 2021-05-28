English Finnish

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release May 28, 2021 at 8.30 a.m. EEST

Rovio Entertainment Corporation applies for listing of option rights 2019A and 2019B

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will apply for the listing of its series 2019A and 2019B stock options, complying with its 2017-2019 option scheme, on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd First North Growth -market place estimated as of June 1, 2021.

The total number of the 2019A series option rights under the 2017-2019 option scheme is 1,616,666 and the total number of 2019B series option rights is 50,000. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe to one (1) Rovio Entertainment Corporation new share or Company’s treasury share. Rovio Entertainment Corporation's holds 728 916 series 2019A option rights and 40,000 series 2019B option rights.

Currently, the share subscription price under the 2019A series option rights is EUR 6.92 per share. The share subscription price under the 2019B series option rights is EUR 7.13 per share. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the option scheme, the subscription price has been reduced by the amount of dividends decided before the share subscription, on the record date of each dividend payment. The share subscription price shall, nevertheless, always amount to at least EUR 0.01. The adjustment based on the distribution of assets shall not apply to stock option sub-categories 2019B, as resolved by the Board of Directors.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the option scheme, the share subscription period for series 2019A and 2019B option rights begin on June 1, 2021 and the subscription period will end on May 31, 2022. The option rights 2019A and 2019B are freely transferable.

The option holders can subscribe the shares during the subscription period by giving the payment and subscription details to their own bank.

New shares subscribed with option rights 2019A and 2019B will be listed as additional lots of Company shares on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares after the share capital increase has been registered.

The grounds for the granting of the 2017-2019 option rights and the key updated terms and conditions were published in a stock exchange release on May 17, 2018. The terms and conditions of the option scheme 2017-2019, as well as the approval schedule for share subscriptions under the option rights are available on the company's website at https://investors.rovio.com/en.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

RovioIR@rovio.com

Media phone: +358 40 485 8985

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)