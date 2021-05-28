Trading Statement

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AQSE: DXSP)

Trading Update May 2021

DXS International plc ("DXS", the "Company"), the AQSE quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems, is pleased to provide shareholders with the following trading update.

For the twelve months ending April 2021, we are pleased to announce that we have been able to achieve a similar profit to the year ending 2020 with turnover marginally improved for the same period. This was due to a slight increase in existing sales from both the NHS and the Pharmaceutical industry and initial revenue for the Hypertension program. Last financial year to 30 April 2020, turnover was £3.28m and net profit was £429k.

Although launching our new solutions as originally intended has been severely hampered due to the COVID pandemic occupying GP’s focus, we have managed to continue with our pilots, albeit at a slower pace than originally envisaged. As Covid related pressure on GPs subsides we anticipate that we will be able to progress pilots at a more normal pace.

The feedback obtained so far from the pilots has been excellent with positives being highlighted and constructive criticism enabling our teams to continue with fixes and enhancements.

Our process of applying for NHS GPIT Futures accreditation is complete with all standards having been approved and we anticipate formal accreditation being awarded imminently. This means that Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG’s) will be able to procure our ExpertCare hypertension solution via a central NHS fund.

Regarding our international activities, we were sadly not selected for phase II of the European Union’s Horizon Research and Development programme. Although receiving much positive feedback for the quality of our submission, the programme has decided to take forward participants based in the EU requiring less EU investment. However, we have benefitted hugely from being selected for phase I which provided grant funding to develop our understanding of the challenges across Europe for dealing with Hypertension. This has enabled us to create a detailed blueprint for adapting our Hypertension solution to meet these needs and address new markets.

David Immelman, Chief Executive of DXS said:

“While there are early signs of the healthcare market beginning to normalise, GPs and Primary Care staff remain pressured, particularly while facing significant backlogs built up during the past 18 months. This however has presented an opportunity which is evident by the keen interest being shown in our CompleteCare cancer toolkit which can potentially assist practices expedite cancer treatment backlogs. Although frustrated by delays, our sales and marketing team remain focused and we continue to persevere with our sales and marketing efforts both in the UK and abroad.”

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

Enquiries:

David Immelman (Chief Executive)

DXS International plc 01252 719800

david@dxs-systems.com https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk





Corporate Advisor



City & Merchant

David Papworth



020 7101 7676









Corporate Broker



Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce



020 3764 2341





Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.