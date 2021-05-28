Douglas Lubbe re-elected as a Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva, appointed members of the Committees

English Lithuanian

The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter ‘the Company’), which was elected for a new two-years’ term at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 27 April 2021, at its meeting held on 27 May 2021 has re-elected Douglas Lubbe as a Chair of the Board.

Douglas Lubbe (born in 1972) was elected to the Board of Telia Lietuva on 23 November 2020 and re-elected on 27 April 2021 (nominated by Telia Company AB). From 24 November 2020 he was appointed as Chair of the Board and member of the Remuneration Committee. Douglas Lubbe is Chief Financial Officer at Telia Sverige AB, a part of Telia Company Group (Sweden). He is also member of the Board of TeliaSonera Mobile Networks AB (Sweden), Sonera Holding BV (Netherlands) and TeliaSonera UTA Holdings BV (Netherlands). Douglas Lubbe has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.

The Board also appointed members of the Audit and Remuneration Committees.

Agneta Wallmark and Mindaugas Glodas, an independent member of the Board, were reappointed and new independent member of the Board, Dovilė Grigienė, was appointed to the Audit Committee for the two-years’ term but in any case, not longer than their membership in the Board. Agneta Wallmark was re-elected as a Chair of the Audit Committee.

Agneta Wallmark (born in 1960) as a member of the Board and Chair of the Audit Committee of Telia Lietuva serves since 2018. She is Vice President – Head of Group Treasury at Telia Company AB (Sweden), as well as Chair of the Board of Telia Insurance AB (Sweden), member of the Board of Swedish Pension Fund of Telia (Sweden) and Telia Towers AB (Sweden), and Chair of Nomination Committee for General Council elections at Skandia Life Insurance (Mutual) (Sweden). Agneta Wallmark has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.

Douglas Lubbe, Claes Nycander and independent member of the Board, Mindaugas Glodas, were re-appointed to the Remuneration Committee for the two-years’ term but in any case, not longer than their membership in the Board. Claes Nycander was re-elected as the Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

Claes Nycander (born in 1963) is member of the Board and member of the Remuneration Committee of Telia Lietuva since 2014. On 24 November 2020, he was appointed to be a Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Telia Lietuva. Claes Nycander is Vice President – Head of Chief Operating Officer Office & LED (Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark) Management at Common Products and Services (CPS) of Telia Company AB (Sweden). He is also involvement in activities of the following entities: TT-Netværket P/S (Denmark), Chair of the Board; Telia Towers AB (Sweden), Chair of the Board; Telia Company Danmark A/S (Denmark), Chair of the Board; Telia Mobile Holding AB (Sweden), Chair of the Board; Telia Nättjänster Norden AB (Sweden), Chair of the Board; Systecon AB (Sweden), member of the Board; Systecon Group AB (Sweden), member of the Board; Systecon Software AB (Sweden), member of the Board; Svenska UMTS-Nät AB (Sweden), member of the Board; Svenska UMTS-licens AB (Sweden), member of the Board; Telia Eesti AS (Estonia), member of the Supervisory Council; Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT) SIA (Latvia), member of the Supervisory Council. Claes Nycander has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.



Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt