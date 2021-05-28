Dividend payment ex-date of AS Merko Ehitus is 4 June 2021

English Estonian

AS Merko Ehitus (trading code MRK1T, ISIN code EE3100098328) will fix the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 7 June 2021 with the close of the business of the settlement system.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 4 June 2021. From that date onwards the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the financial year 2020.

AS Merko Ehitus will pay dividend 1.00 euros per share on 18 June 2021.

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

Phone: +372 650 1250

E-mail: priit.roosimagi@merko.ee