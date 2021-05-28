Dividend payment ex-date of AS Merko Ehitus is 4 June 2021

AS Merko Ehitus (trading code MRK1T, ISIN code EE3100098328) will fix the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 7 June 2021 with the close of the business of the settlement system.
Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 4 June 2021. From that date onwards the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the financial year 2020.
AS Merko Ehitus will pay dividend 1.00 euros per share on 18 June 2021.
Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
Phone: +372 650 1250
E-mail: priit.roosimagi@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.