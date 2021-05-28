LVMH: Description of the main characteristics of the share repurchase program approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of May 28, 2021

French English





Paris, May 28, 2021

Pursuant to Article 241-2 of the AMF General Regulations (Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers), the purpose of this description is to present the objectives and terms of the Company’s share repurchase program approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of May 28, 2021.

Securities concerned: shares issued by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE.

Maximum proportion of capital that may be purchased by the Company: 10%.

Maximum number of its own shares that may be acquired by the Company, based on the number of shares making up the share capital as of December 31, 2020: 50,475,734; however, taking into account the 861,456 shares held in treasury, only 49,614,278 treasury shares are available to be acquired.

Maximum price per share: 950 euros.

Objectives:





Shares may be acquired to meet any objective compatible with provisions in force at the time, and in particular to:

provide market liquidity or share liquidity services (purchases/sales) under a liquidity contract set up by the Company in compliance with the AMF-approved AMAFI ethics charter;

cover stock option plans, awards of bonus shares or of any other shares, or share-based payment plans for employees or company officers of the Company or of any related undertaking under the conditions provided by the French Commercial Code, in particular its Articles L. 225-180 and L. 225-197-2;

cover debt securities that may be exchanged for Company shares, and more generally securities giving access to the Company’s shares, notably by way of conversion, tendering of a coupon, reimbursement or exchange;

be retired in accordance with the nineteenth resolution of the Shareholders’ Meeting of April 15, 2021;

be held and later presented for consideration as an exchange or payment in connection with external growth operations, up to a maximum of 5% of the share capital;

more generally, carry out any transactions that are either currently authorized or become authorized in the future under regulations in force at that time, involving market practices that are either already accepted or become accepted by the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

Program duration: 18 months as of the Ordinary General Meeting of May 28, 2021.





LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d'Esclans and Château du Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, Tiffany & Co, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors

Chris Hollis

LVMH

+ 33 1 44 13 21 22 Media

Jean-Charles Tréhan

LVMH

+ 33 1 44 13 26 20



MEDIA CONTACTS France

Aymeric Granet

Brune Diricq / Charlotte Mariné

Publicis Consultants

+ 33 1 44 82 47 20 France

Michel Calzaroni / Olivier Labesse /

Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens

DGM Conseil

+ 33 1 40 70 11 89 Italy

Michele Calcaterra, Matteo Steinbach

SEC and Partners

+ 39 02 6249991 UK

Hugh Morrison, Charlotte McMullen

Montfort Communications

+ 44 7921 881 800 US

Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein

Brunswick Group

+ 1 212 333 3810



China

Daniel Jeffreys

Deluxewords

+44 772 212 6562

+86 21 80 36 04 48

Attachment