Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 15 – 2021

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

28 May 2021

Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL International A/S shares

ROCKWOOL International A/S has received and hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in ROCKWOOL International A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Thomas Kähler

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Former member of Group Management, Senior Vice President, Head of Systems Division (currently, Chairman of the Board of Directors)

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: ROCKWOOL International A/S

b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Share options over B shares (DK0010219153)

b) Nature of the transaction: Cash settlement of vested share options received under the long-term incentive scheme from 2013 and 2015, respectively, in the recipient’s capacity of former member of Group Management

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s) 2,088.40 DKK (difference between exercise price and market price) 2,600 2,219.40 DKK (difference between exercise price and market price) 2,600

d) Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume

Price

Aggregated volume: 5,200



Weighted average price: DKK 2,153.90



e) Date of the transaction: 2021-05-27

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue.

Further information:

Per Palludan

Group General Counsel

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 56 03 00

