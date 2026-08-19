Report on first half of 2026

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 22 – 2026

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

19 August 2026

Record high second quarter revenue driven by volume increases



Highlights1



Revenue in H1 2026 reached 1,906 MEUR, delivering growth of six percent in local currencies and five percent in reported figures compared to last year.

Q2 2026 delivered strong 10 percent revenue growth in both local currencies and reported figures compared to last year with a record high revenue of 1,000 MEUR. Revenue growth was driven by higher volumes, including market share gains in flat roof projects, supported by narrowing pricing gaps to competing insulation materials.

EBITDA in H1 2026 reached 395 MEUR, with a solid 20.7 percent EBITDA margin amid global market uncertainty.

Although Q2 2026 was affected by rising energy and transport costs, EBITDA continued to be strong, reaching 208 MEUR, with a 20.8 percent EBITDA margin.

In H1 2026, EBIT reached 249 MEUR with an EBIT margin of 13.1 percent, down 1.5 percentage points compared to H1 2025.

In Q2 2026, EBIT increased three percent to 129 MEUR. EBIT margin reached 12.9 percent, down 0.9 percentage points compared to last year.

To support our path to fossil-free melting and to strengthen our in-house technical capabilities, ROCKWOOL acquired the remaining stake in Swedish company ScanArc Plasma Technologies in June 2026.

Shareholders may from 19 August 2026 until 2 September 2026 request conversion of A shares to B shares. For further information please refer to https://www.rockwool.com/group/about-us/investors/conversion-shares/.



Outlook 2026

Revenue is expected to increase between 5-7 percent in 2026 in local currencies, changed from previously between 3-6 percent.

EBIT margin between 13-14 percent.

Investment level around 750 MEUR, excluding acquisitions, changed from previously around 700 MEUR.





CEO comment

Commenting on the Group’s performance, CEO Jes Munk Hansen says:

““We achieved record high Q2 sales, driven by volume increases. Sales improved strongly in most regions, with South and Eastern Europe, Asia, and the United States performing especially well. Profitability was good in both the quarter and for the half-year.

With the measures now in place to mitigate energy and transportation cost increases, we expect full year profitability to remain within expectation. Investments in capacity expansion and electrification as well as automation and other digital initiatives will remain a priority.

Energy price increases are driving greater focus on energy efficiency in the built environment, thus creating greater demand for insulation. More broadly, I am confident ROCKWOOL will continue to lead the way in shaping the market and advancing the conversation around energy efficiency, energy security, and fire safety”.”.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen, Chief Financial Officer

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 56 03 00

Earnings call:

ROCKWOOL Group will host an earning call on 20 August 2026 at 11:00 CEST. The call will be transmitted live on www.rockwool.com .

1 As disclosed in the Annual Report 2025, the business in Russia was deconsolidated as per 13 January 2026. Comparative 2025 figures in the statement of profit and loss and statement of cash flow have been restated to exclude Russia. The net result from the Russian business is presented separately as “Profit/loss from discontinued operation”. The statement of financial position has not been restated. In short, the relevant 2025 numbers in this report have been restated to exclude Russia, thus ensuring a transparent like-for-like comparison.

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