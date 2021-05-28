Safe-T to Introduce Innovative ZTNA Solution for All Access Scenarios at GISEC 2021 in Dubai

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced its participation at the GISEC 2021 in Dubai. The exhibition will be held in the Dubai World Trade Center between May 31st and June 2nd, 2021, and is one of the most significant cybersecurity exhibitions in the world.

Safe-T’s Co-Founder & VP Corporate Development, Eitan Bremler, will host the session titled "The Explosion of Cyber Attacks in 2020, and how to prevent them in 2021". Safe-T will be attending the exhibition both a sponsor and as an exhibitor, presenting ZoneZero®, the company’s advanced Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution.

The GISEC 2021 is the Arab world's largest cybersecurity event. Speakers and visitors from all over the world will showcase and experience cutting-edge cybersecurity products and solutions. 150+ exhibiting brands, 200+ infosec thought leaders and speakers will reveal the masterplans to combat the precarious security situation worldwide, alongside high-impact insights and actionable ideas for cybersecurity in healthcare, government, finance, Telecom, energy, and utilities.

When you attend this year’s GISEC exhibition, make sure to visit Safe-T’s booth at Stand: SS3-7.

Conference website here.

About Safe-T® Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.

Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

The wide range of access solutions, empowered by our patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, reduce organizations’ attack surface, improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats and enable them smooth digital transformation and to safely migrate to the cloud.

We also offer intelligent data collection cloud service, based on our world’s fastest and most advanced & secured business proxy network which enables clients to collect accurate, transparent & sensitive data from public online sources.

Safe-T’s solutions on AWS Marketplace are available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses participation at a future conference and the superiority of ZoneZero® as a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Chris Tyson

MZ Group - MZ North America

469-778-7844

SFET@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Michal Efraty

+972-(0)52-3044404

michal@efraty.com