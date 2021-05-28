Interim report January – March 2021

English Swedish

First quarter 2021



Net sales for the quarter decreased to MSEK 16 (21)

Gross margin for the quarter increased to 70% (47%)

Operating loss decreased to MSEK -10 (-18)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.05 (-0.09)

During the quarter, we carried out a directed rights issue of 21,000,000 new ordinary shares, through which we raised approximately SEK 18.9 million

Events after the reporting period: In April, our subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc. entered into a distribution agreement for its KAIT software platform with Emirates Artificial Intelligence Technologies LLC in the United Arab Emirates. Emirates AI will be responsible for the distribution of KAIT software in UAE and have agreed to a minimum sales target of USD 6 million over the next two years In April, we announced that Perry Ha, who previously has served as Chairman of the Board, have been appointed as our new CEO. As Perry Ha is taking over as CEO, we also announced that Jörgen Durban have been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board by the Board of Directors In May, our subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc. entered into a distribution agreement for its KAIT software platform with El Ajou Group Trading Company. El Ajou Group will be responsible for the distribution of KAIT software in Saudi Arabia and have agreed to a minimum sales target of USD 6 million over the next two years







Perry Ha, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 28, 2021 at 20:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its 30proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

