Temporarily increased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that as of 31 May 2021 the total number of shares in the company amounts to 556,242,088, and the total number of votes in the company amounts to 1,163,839,864.

The Annual General Meeting of Kinnevik on 29 April 2021 resolved to distribute Kinnevik's shareholding in Zalando to its shareholders through a share redemption plan. The share redemption plan involves a share split (2:1) whereby each existing share in the company has been split into two new shares. The share split has resulted in that the number of shares in Kinnevik has increased by 278,121,044 shares during May 2021. The 278,121,044 new shares are redemption shares which will be redeemed as part of the share redemption plan. Thereafter the number of shares in Kinnevik will amount to 278,121,044, the same number of shares as prior to the share split. For further information regarding the share redemption plan please refer to Kinnevik’s website www.kinnevik.com under the heading ”General Meetings” (which can be found under the section ”Governance”).

As of 31 May 2021, the total number of shares in Kinnevik are divided into two classes of ordinary shares and eleven classes of incentive shares as follows:

67,510,864 ordinary shares of class A with ten votes each and 483,822,412 ordinary shares of class B with one vote each, and

84,068 incentive shares of class D 2018, 200,344 incentive shares of class E 2018, 200,344 incentive shares of class F 2018, 594,516 incentive shares of class G 2018, 82,650 incentive shares of class D 2019, 232,650 incentive shares of class E 2019, 232,650 incentive shares of class F 2019, 843,990 incentive shares of class G 2019, 126,400 incentive shares of class C1 2020, 710,880 incentive shares of class C2 2020, and 1,600,320 incentive shares of class D 2020, with one vote each.

Further, as of 31 May 2021 Kinnevik informs that it holds 13,750 incentive shares of class C1 2020, 69,720 incentive shares of class C2 2020 and 222,690 incentive shares of class D 2020 in treasury.

This information is of such character, which Kinnevik AB (publ) shall disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CEST on 31 May 2021.

