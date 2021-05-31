Regarding the approval of the candidates for the members of the Supervisory Board

Lithuanian English

On 28 May 2021, INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company”) received a notification from the Bank of Lithuania approving the candidatures of the members of the Supervisory Board of the Company.

On 29 April 2021, the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company approved the establishment of the Supervisory Board of the Company, the designated members of which are Indrė Mišeikytė, Audrius Matikiūnas and Gintaras Rutkauskas.

The Company's Supervisory Board may begin its activity, as all requirements of the conditions of the Company‘s Ordinary General Meeting‘s decision were fulfilled, i. y. the amended Articles of Association of the Company were registered in the Register of Legal Entities of State Enterprise Centre of Registers, their amendments were approved by the Bank of Lithuania and the approval of the Bank of Lithuania for the candidatures of the members of the Supervisory Board was received.