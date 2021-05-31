CoinShares Announces the Release of its Annual Report for the Year-Ended 31 December 2020

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, 31 May 2021 | CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) ("CoinShares" or the "Group" or the “Company”) today announced the release of its annual report for the year-ended 31 December 2020. The full report, which is attached to this press release, can also be found on the CoinShares website in the Investor Relations section.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class.

